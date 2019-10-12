BROOKVILLE — Ell-Saline needed a late touchdown in its district opener on Friday night against Republic County.

With 52 seconds left in the game, T.J. Morrical found Keenan Drees for a 45-yard score that gave the Cardinals a 36-30 victory over the Buffaloes.

In the first quarter, Kaleb Takington's 5-yard run got the scoring started for Republic Co. Ell-Saline knotted it with a Sawyer Kramer 41-yard run.

The Buffaloes regained the lead early in the second period on Jared Baxa's 1-yard run. Trailing late in the quarter, Ell-Saline got a 50-yard punt return for a score from Luke Parks to take a one-point advantage at halftime.

Ell-Saline increased its lead on its first possession of the second half with a 42-yard run from Drees.

Baxa scored his second 1-yard touchdown and Nevan Benyshek ran for the two-point conversion to get Republic County even at 22.

With eight minutes left, Ell-Saline went back in front on a 19-yard pass from Morrical to Owen Bradley, but Baxa answered with his third touchdown for Republic County. Baxa then ran for the two-point conversion to put the Buffaloes up one, 30-29, with just 1:43 left.

That set up the game-winning drive for the Cardinals.

Morrical was 9-of-16 passing for 135 yards and two scores. Kramer was Ell-Saline's leading rusher with 76 yards on six attempts and a touchdown, and Drees had two catches for 63 yards and the game-winning score.

Baxa had a game-high 183 yard rushing for the Republic County.

Ell-Saline improved to 5-1 and will travel to Sacred Heart on Friday, while Republic County (0-6) and will entertain Smith Center.