Autocross

• OCT. 20, NOV. 3 AT SALINA: Solo event by Salina Region, Sports Car Club of America at East Crawford Recreation Area south of Dean Evans Stadium ... open to all drivers, 17 & under must have a waiver signed by parents ... classes for virtually all cars, karts up to 125cc, junior karts ... helmets required, loaners available ... entry fees: pre-registered drivers $25 SCCA members, $35 non-members, walk-up add $5 ... online information and pre-registration link at www.salinascca.org ... sign-in/payment opens 8 a.m., coursewalk 8:30 a.m., registration closes at 9:30 a.m., competition starts at 10:30 a.m. ... Barkley Park will be closed … for information call 827-5143 or 243-6753.

Baseball tryouts

• Salina Storm is looking to fill roster positions for ages 14 & under through 8 & under teams ... for information, call or text Mike Sutton at 829-0871.

Basketball tournaments

• DEC. 7-8 AT ABILENE: Abilene Basketball Association tournaments for boys 3rd-6th grade & girls 4th-6th grade … $150 entry fee per team … 3-game guarantee … for information and registration call 280-1611 or email kyle@smart-ins.com

Cycling

• Group bicycle rides or riding partners available at www.facebook.com/salinabikeriders

• Group bicycle rides on Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., meeting at Bike Tek, 660 S. Ohio ... Monday ride is 10-20 miles at 15 mph, Tuesday ride is 20-30 miles at 15-20 mph and Thursday rides are 25 miles & more at 20 mph & more ... for information call Shawn at 825-7314.

• Switchgrass mountain bike trails at Wilson State Park ... natural surface trails for riders, novice to expert ... distance options from 1/4 mile to 22 miles ... start at Switchgrass campground in Hell Creek area ... park permit and helmets required ... no motors or horses ... for rules, events, maps, photos, etc. go online at www.facebook.com/switchgrasstrail

• Saturday bicycle rides at 9 a.m., starting at Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe ... all welcome to ride.

Golf

• Registration for the First Tee of Salina is in progress for the 2019 summer program at Salina Municipal G.C. … classes for ages 5-17 … $30 entry fee per player ($20 for target classes) … financial aid is available … registration on line at www.thefirstteesalina.org … for more information call Erik at 833-8227 or email erik.bonar@salina.org (Mon-Fri) or call Keith at 826-7450 or email keith.leonard@salina.org (Sat-Sun).

• USGA handicaps are available to golfers from Salina and the nearby communities through the Salina Municipal Men’s Golf Association (SMMGA) ... Membership in the SMMGA is $30 per year and qualifies members to play in all SMMGA tournaments ... for information call the pro shop at the Salina Municipal G.C. at 826-7450.

• Thursday Seniors Days at Salina Municipal G.C. for players 55 & over beginning April 4, 2019 … player check-in for April & October is 8:30 a.m., shotgun start at 9 a.m. … player check-in for May-September is 7:30 a.m., shotgun start at 8 a.m. ... $30 membership in Salina Municipal Men’s Golf Association required ... for questions call Bob Holston at 577-3419.

Golf tournaments

• OCT. 18 AT LINDSBORG: Willie Cat Memorial 4-person scramble at Salina Municipal G.C. … 10 a.m. shotgun start … $125 entry fee per player or $500 entry fee per team … deadline is Oct. 14 … mail registration to Warren W. Olson, 502 N. 3rd Street, Lindsborg, 67456 … for questions call Olson at 452-1647 or email warreno11@cox.net

Hiking

• Salina Hiking Club hosts hikes in the spring and fall, locally and around the state ... all levels of experience and interest are welcome to join ... for information email salinahikingclub@yahoo.com

Hunting & shooting

• Wednesdays 3 p.m. to dusk, Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Gypsum Valley Sporting Clays II is open to the public ... one mile south of Highway K-4 on Niles Road ... for information call 536-4535 or 819-6384.

Martial arts

• Shinzenkan Dojo offers traditional Japanese martial arts (jujutsu and kenjutsu) for ages 4 & over … 203 W. Ash Street, Salina … weeknight classes, private lesson & duo lessons available … for information call 201-5309 or email shinzenkan.dojo@gmail.com

Paintball

• Elite Sports Complex open play Saturday at 7928 S. Old Highway 81 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. ... woodsball and speedball available ... for registration and information call 633-2584 or visit www.salinapaintballcomplex.com

Swimming

• The Salina Aquatics Club has open registration for individuals interested in joining the team ... the individual must be able to swim the length of the pool, 25 yards ... for information email sacstingrays@gmail.com

Table tennis

• Table Tennis instruction provided by Salina Parks & Recreation and the Salina Table Tennis Club each Monday and Friday, from 6-10 p.m. at Salina West Alternative School, 501 W. Cloud ... no entry fees ... instruction available for youth and adults ... for information call Pete Smucker at 201-5075.

• Table Tennis league in Abilene meets Thursday nights from 6-9 p.m. at the Abilene Senior Center, 100 N. Elm Street ... for information call 263-0577 or email taplin@pcpwireless.net

YMCA

• Pickleball at the Salina Family YMCA, 570 YMCA Drive … Pickleball played Monday-Friday mornings from 9-11:30 a.m. & Wednesday and Friday evenings from 6:30-9 p.m. … days & times may vary … free with YMCA membership … $2 entry fee for non-YMCA members … for information call 825-2151.