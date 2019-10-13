Six new employees joined the Hutchinson Police Department last week, including two new officers, two 911 dispatchers, an animal control officer, and an IT specialist.

Officer Ian McIntire was born and raised in Hutchinson, the son of Sally McIntire of Hutchinson, and Jim and Louise McIntire of Buhler.

He attended Hutchinson schools through the 7th grade and then went to Buhler schools, where he participated in track, basketball, and was a four-year letterman in soccer.

He graduated from Buhler in 2003, which is also where he met his wife, Brittani. The couple has four children, and the family is members of Crosspoint Church.

Before joining the HPD, McIntire worked for Portfolio Recovery Associates for seven years, managing a 14-member team that annually ranked first for the company and set many records. He was promoted to a Senior Operations Manager, where he was awarded Manager of the Year in 2016, and Leader of the Year in both 2014 and 2016.

McIntire briefly worked as a Fraud Specialist at Heartland Credit Union before promoted to eBranch Manager at the corporate office, where he managed the company’s call center. He was accepted into and graduated from the Building Leaders Program earlier this year.

Officer Christien Vandergrift is from Huntington Beach, California. A U.S. Army Veteran, he served one overseas tour in the Middle East. He left the service in July of 2017 then worked as an officer at the Salina Police Department for two years.

His hobbies include baseball, hiking, and road trips with his dogs.

911 Dispatcher Geranie Haynes was born in Caracas, Venezuela, but has lived in the U.S. her whole life, most of that time in Miami, Florida.

Before joining the Hutchinson-Reno County Communications Center, Haynes worked for the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher.

“I decided to become a communications specialist because I wanted to be able to give back to the community and be as involved as I could be,” Haynes stated. “This is where my family, friends, and neighbors are, so my contribution to making a difference for us all.

Dispatcher Ellie King grew up in Galva, where her parents still live, and attended Canton-Galva schools. After high school, she had a variety of customer service jobs before joining McPherson County Communications and following in the footsteps of her grandmother.

Her grandfather was a volunteer fireman, and grandmother was the main volunteer dispatcher for Galva Fire for 37 years. Her grandparents lived next door to the firehouse, and she remembers as a little girl when the pager went off the kids lining up to run there so Grandma Norma could go to work. When she died in 2012, King wanted her legacy to live on, but it wasn’t until 2015 she discovered it would be through her.

“I look forward to serving Reno County and being the friendly voice on the other end of the phone,” King stated.

Animal Control Officer Jarrett Gandara was born in Ft Leonardwood, Missouri, and grew up in a military family moving across the country. He recently moved to Hutchinson from Newport News, Virginia, where he was an Animal Control Officer for two years. Before that, he spent his young adult life in Sierra Vista, Arizona, where he worked on a ranch for the better part of a decade. Now a resident of Hutchinson, Gandara looks forward to a life less crowded and away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Information Technology Specialist Cody Milligan also joined the agency. He did not provide biographical information to The News.

***

Four Sterling College faculty attended the CCCU Diversity Conference, which was held at George Fox University Oct. 4 and 5.

Dr. Glenn Butner, assistant professor of theology and ministry, Dr. Mark Tremaine, assistant professor of criminal justice, Professor Sia Joung, assistant professor of art and design, and Dr. Rachel Griffis, assistant professor of language and literature and director for the integration of faith and learning, were in attendance.

The trip was the first step in a program funded by a grant from the Lilly Fellows Program entitled, “Mentoring for Community, Diversity, and Hospitality.”

The conference provided faculty with many opportunities to learn about how to teach and serve Sterling College students. They attended several plenary lectures given by renowned speakers Bryan Loritts, Sarah Visser, Roger Nam, Edwin Estévez, Jessica Estévez, and Brenda Salter McNeil. They also participated in workshops on a variety of topics, such as “The Bible as Partner in Campus Diversity Work,” “Going Beyond Good Intentions,” and “Servicing, Mentoring, and Equipping Dreamer Students.”