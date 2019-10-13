Hutchinson’s newest bakery had a soft opening last week at its South Main storefront next to Smith’s Market.

The move by owner Holly Thomas to open a cake shop, however, started nearly a decade ago.

“A cousin was getting married, and a mutual aunt wanted to do cookies,” Thomas recalled. “It was in north-central Kansas and it was too much to go to Salina to get a cake for the shower. I told them as a gift I’d make a cake. Two weeks later a good friend came up and said ‘I loved your cake and I want you to do to my wedding cake next year.'”

Thomas recalled that initial cake as a disaster. It had red lettering, which she wiped off several times trying to improve it.

“By the third or fourth writing, it had red smears all over the frosting,” she said. “When she asked, I thought ‘Did you see the cake?’”

Her husband, nonetheless, quickly said yes, and Thomas was committed. So, she said, she determined to teach herself how to create a tiered cake.

She began baking mostly for friends and family, learning through tips and tutorials on YouTube and Facebook, and calmly experiencing a few more disasters that somehow worked out.

Filling a need

The limited number of places to get fresh baked goods in town further spurred her decision to open a bakery.

“I worked at Stutzman Refuse as an outside salesperson,” she said. “I wanted a place where I could go locally to buy sweets and treats for customers when I went on sales calls. Food is a way to a person’s heart. It’s a good icebreaker and feel-good moment. There was nothing at the time except Serendipity Cupcakes and Daylight Donuts, who both got to know me.”

She told her husband she wanted to open a bakery, Thomas said, and he responded that it wouldn’t make any money, and she had a good job.

“I kind of said ‘watch me,” and I got really serious about cake decorating,” she said, “learning how to ice and about ingredients. In the back of my mind, it was a dream.”

After several years at Stutzman’s, Thomas became Development and Communications Director at Interfaith Housing and Community Services.

Three years ago, she said, she met Lucinda Piligian, who had purchased the building at the corner of Avenue B and Main with plans to turn it into a wedding venue.

Thomas offered to bake wedding cakes and told Piligian about her dream for a bakery. Plans were launched then for the business, but the remodel of the building, today known as The Crystal Ballroom at The Burt, took a lot longer than Thomas expected.

Offerings

While waiting, she started the business out of her home. A cottage food license allowed it as long as she didn’t offer refrigerated items, such as meringue, cheesecakes or cream pies. She can offer all now in her storefront.

Thomas also obtained a food processing license, which allows her to sell to other businesses, such as restaurants or retail stores.

“That’s something going forward we will work to develop,” she said. “I’ve done some here and there, but nothing consistent.”

The new retail location has a walk-in display for cakes, cookies, breads and other sweets.

“We have pre-decorated cakes people can buy and take home if they need a last-minute cake,” she said. “We also have grab and go lunch items. We’ll have one or two items a day, such as sandwiches or sausage egg casserole. We had bierocks last week, and next week we’ll have pot pies. In winter, we’ll have bread bowls and soup.”

The business also has several tables for dining in, as well as a back room for meetings, small events or birthday parties. The building has a maximum occupancy of 52, though Thomas said there’s not enough seating for that many.

Plans are to get a soft-serve ice cream machine, to pick up a cone or a quart to go with that birthday cake.

She also plans to offer cake decorating classes for adults and children.

Family and community

Thomas employees four people part-time. She’s also receiving regular help from her mother and mother-in-law, and occasional help from her husband. Even the kids are pitching in doing dishes or greeting customers.

Her sister in Olathe is contributing to the business through supplying smaller items, such as decorated socks, that can be picked up as last minutes gifts.

“It’s pretty much a whole family affair,” Thomas said.

Born and raised in Hutchinson and a graduate of Buhler High, Thomas said she felt sad so many of her friends “couldn’t wait to get out of Hutch.”

“I love Hutchinson,” she said. “Why don’t they see it as great as I do? I was going to go to K-State, but I couldn’t leave. I went to WSU and got my degree in business administration so I could do it from here.”

“Because I love Hutchinson and the community, I wanted to create a space where people feel welcome to sit and relax, meet with friends and enjoy a sweet treat,” she said. “We have some games and books and a kids area there. I want a place people can come for fellowship among friends and family.”