A Leavenworth man has been convicted of interference with law enforcement, according to a prosecution official.

Taimak Cobb, 34, was found guilty of the charge Tuesday at the conclusion of a two-day trial in Leavenworth County.

The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred April 23 in which Cobb reportedly obstructed an officer’s official duty.

Officers reportedly went to Cobb’s home regarding a suspected crime. Cobb initially refused to come out of the residence. He eventually exited through the backdoor and was confronted by a police officer, according to county Attorney Todd Thompson.

Cobb reportedly then went to the front of the house before being placed in handcuffs by officers.

During his apprehension, Cobb reportedly struggled with officers, grabbing one of them.

Jurors acquitted Cobb of a domestic battery charge. And the jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict for a criminal threat charge, resulting in a hung jury for that charge.

Thompson said the criminal threat could be refiled, but no decision has been made. He said prosecutors will need to speak with the victim and witnesses before determining how to proceed.

A hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 23 to discuss the refiling of the charge.

Sentencing has not been scheduled for the interference with law enforcement charge.