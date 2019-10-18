Oct. 19 through 27

All times Central

Saturday, Oct. 19

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Halstead @ Hillsboro Inv. 9 a.m.; Hesston @ Clearwater Inv. 9 a.m.; Berean Academy, Moundridge, Sedgwick, Remington @ HOAL, Marion 9 a.m.; Goessel, Peabody-Burns @ WSL, Solomon 9 a.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Class 5A state @ Pittsburg, Class 4A state @ Vaughan Tennis Center, Winfield.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ Friends 1:30 p.m., Kansas @ Texas 6 p.m. (Longhorn Network), TCU @ Kansas State 1:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel, Trinity Bible @ Manhattan Christian 1 p.m.; Pratt CC @ Hesston College TBA.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Bethel @ Mid-States Classic, Winfield TBA.

COLLEGE SOCCER — York @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.), Hesston College @ Pratt CC (W 2 p.m., M 4 p.m.).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Idaho 8:10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

No area events scheduled.

Monday, Oct. 21

PREP SOCCER — Berean Academy @ Mulvane 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS GOLF — Newton @ Class 5A State, Emporia Municipal GC 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton, Campus @ Andover 5 p.m.; Hesston @ Lyons 5 p.m.; Burrton, Berean Academy, Peabody-Burns, Goessel @ Class 1A Regionals, Goessel TBA.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Newton @ Salina Central 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS GOLF — Newton @ Class 5A State, Emporia Municipal GC 9 a.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Avila (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

Wednesday, Oct. 23

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ York 6 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Utah 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, Oct. 24

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Newton @ Maize South 6:30 p.m., Berean Academy @ Buhler 5 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Fort Hays State @ Kansas (exhibition, M 7 p.m., ESPN+).

Friday, Oct. 25

PREP FOOTBALL (All games at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Salina South @ Newton, Halstead @ Chapman, Hesston @ Clay Center, Wichita Independent @ Remington, Sedgwick @ Inman, Moundridge @ Little River, Goessel @ Bennington, Solomon @ Peabody-Burns, Chase @ Burrton.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Emporia State @ Kansas State (exhibition, M 8 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO HOCKEY — Idaho @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Washington @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, Oct. 26

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton @ Class 5A Sub-State, TBA; Hesston, Halstead @ Class 3A Sub-State, Haven TBA; Remington @ Class 2A Sub-State, Leon Bluestem, TBA; Moundridge, Sedgwick @ Class 2A Sub-State, Sterling, TBA; Class 1A Sub-State @ Rosalia Flinthills TBA.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals, Lake Barton GC, Great Bend (B 10 a.m., G 10:40 a.m.); Halstead, Hesston @ Class 3A Regionals, Lake Afton (B 10:30 a.m., G 11:45 p.m.); Moundridge, Remington @ Class 2A Regionals, Prairie Ridge Cross Country Course, Hutchinson (G 11:20 a.m., B noon); Burrton, Berean Academy, Goessel @ Class 1A Regionals, Cessna Activity Center, Wichita (G 11:15 a.m., B 11:50 a.m.).

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton-Hesston @ State, Olathe South 11 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ Ottawa 1:30 p.m., Oklahoma @ Kansas State 11 a.m. (KAKE, ch. 10.1), Texas Tech @ Kansas 6 p.m. (Fox Sports 1).

COLLEGE BASEKBALL — Bethel @ William Woods (M 2 p.m.), Bethel @ Sciences & Arts of Oklahoma (W 5 p.m.).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Avila @ Bethel 3 p.m., Seminole State @ Hesston College 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Kansas Wesleyan @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

Sunday, Oct. 27

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Pittsburg State @ Kansas (exhibition, W 2 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO FOOTBALL — Green Bay @ Kansas City 7:20 p.m. (KSNW, ch. 3.1).

PRO BASKETBALL — Golden State @ Oklahoma City 2:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

