Global Climate Change week took place from Oct. 14-20 this year. The purpose of this week was to encourage whole academic communities – including academics, students, and professional staff at universities and colleges – to engage with each other, their communities, and policymakers on climate change action. The Baha’i sponsored Wilmette Institute is one of 160 academic institutions around the world who have registered an activity with Global Climate Change Week.

The Baha’i community of Norte del Cauca, Colombia, has been undertaken a reforestation project on 11 hectares of land adjacent to the Baha’i Temple. They have successfully raised 43 species of plants on the land, which is designated as a Bosque Nativo, or native forest. The Bahá’í community of Chile donated 2,000 trees to the city of Santiago. The House of Worship in India is now partly solar-powered.

The question is: how do we provide hope to the world’s youth facing climate disaster? There are many persistent evils in the world, but we can certainly regard climate change as one of the defining problems of our age. The youth of the world are helping us wake up to this condition of the world. They know that their well-being and even survival is at stake because of global warming. Just three weeks ago, 7.6 million people around the world, most of them youth, called for strong climate action.

The words of 16-year-old Greta Thunberg addressed to the United Nations last month show how young people think and feel about the unjust conditions of the world. You can view the presentation at http://webtv.un.org.

She ended her talk with this challenge: "You are failing us. But young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say: We will never forgive you. We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now is where we draw the line. The world is waking up. And change is coming, whether you like it or not. Thank you."

Daniel Perell, the representative to the United Nations from the Bahá’í International Community shared these comments:

“As thousands gather for the Climate Summit at the United Nations, we are confronted with the basic question of what is needed to make lasting progress on climate change. Views on this may vary, but one thing seems clear: coherence between principles and action is necessary to advance climate justice and environmental protection. Rhetoric articulating appreciation for the environment, concern for future generations, and well-being for all, rings hollow when unmatched by ethical behavior and policy. Achieving such coherence requires more than science and logic—it requires courage and sacrifice.”

“The current economic order has promoted unsustainable patterns of consumption in pursuit of financial return. Its messaging has equated the status and value of the human being with the accumulation of wealth and luxury. And its logic of unlimited individual gain has enriched a privileged few while degrading the natural world and impoverishing masses of humanity. To varying degrees, far from advancing our highest values, the system before us rewards dishonesty, encourages corruption, and treats truth as a negotiable commodity.”

The full text is at https://www.bic.org/perspectives/perspective-address-climate-change-ensure-coherence-between-principle-and-action

Phil Wood, a Baha'i, originally from New England, resided for 12 years in Barbados, 4 years in China, has lived 30 years in Hutchinson. pwood1937@gmail.com