In 2014, Jason Lindsey found himself and his young family in a predicament. Their insurance, offered by a large, national company, was terminated.

“We had to find something else,” he said.

Lindsey, a pharmacist in Centerville, Tennessee, discovered the Tennessee Farm Bureau’s 72-year-old health care plan. He signed up, saving $500 per month.

“It offered everything we needed,” Lindsey said. “We liked them a lot. They took care of everything.”

As of Oct 1, the Kansas Farm Bureau started offering a similar health care plan to its members in Kansas. Modeled after the Tennessee Farm Bureau’s health care plan, KFB is offering a health care benefit to its members. Last spring, the Kansas Legislature passed a bill to allow this 100-year-old nonprofit to offer alternative health benefits, similar to insurance.

Benefits

Like health insurance, this health benefit offers a variety of plans with several deductibles, dependent upon the consumer’s needs. All the plans pay benefits for accidents and illnesses, including cancer and heart treatments. Dependent upon the plan that is chosen, chiropractors and mental and behavioral health professionals are included, and like with physicians and health care centers, the client must pay the co-pay.

Similar to obtaining private life insurance, the prospective customer must go through underwriting – have lab work done and disclose preexisting conditions from the past seven years.

Dependent on the results of underwriting, the client might not be able to participate in the plan. Or, they may have some coverage excluded because of preexisting conditions. Certain preexisting conditions are coverable under the plan; however, this might result in an increase to the premium. If there are no preexisting conditions, the consumer is rated based upon their age, use of tobacco and other parameters. Unless the client changes their plan, they will not have to go through underwriting again.

“The number one concern we keep hearing is the rise in the cost of healthcare,” said Erin Petersilie, Kansas Farm Bureau Health Plans Manager. “They have huge savings with this plan.

Of the more than 100,000 farm bureau members, 8% are uninsured. The bureau hopes to provide these uninsured members with an option to help meet their health needs.

“At the end of the day, we want our members to be taken care of with a plan they can use,” Petersilie said.

Under this plan, Petersilie said, if someone has a heart attack or becomes stricken with cancer, they will be treated and their premium will not go up. And, she said, they will not be dropped from the plan. The only way premiums will increase, according to Petersilie, is by a standard across-the-board increase for all customers, if the person chooses a different coverage for the following term, or if they move into a different age category.

Drawbacks

Because the Affordable Care Act requires insurance agencies to insure everyone, including those with preexisting conditions, some believe this plan - which only takes healthy people - might cause insurance costs in Kansas to increase.

Adam Baldwin of Baldwin Farms in McPherson was recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Still in his 30s, Baldwin does not believe he will be able to join the KFB’s health care benefit program – or if he can, it will be cost-prohibitive.

“The reason it’s affordable is they keep people with preexisting conditions out. It pulls potentially healthy people out of the (general health care) pool,” Baldwin said. “(The program) is good as long as you have good health.”

Another drawback of the plan is the coverage of maternity care. Several of the options will not cover the client for maternity care until she is on the plan for six months. Other plans set the waiting period at nine months.

The cost of preventative care is another drawback. Although preventative care is covered, customers must pay a co-pay for each visit.

“I continue to have concerns regarding the components of these types of plans. I believe there are significant things missing when it comes to providing comprehensive health coverage,” said state Rep. Monica Murnan, D-Pittsburg. “While some parts of the plan may be good, the overall idea and intent is troublesome.”

Oversight

“It’s not subject to our jurisdiction,” said Lee Modefitt, director of government affairs at the Kansas Insurance Department in Topeka.

As the client must be a member of the farm bureau to take advantage of this benefit, Modefitt’s office does not directly oversee this plan. There are several other health plans in the state that the Kansas Insurance Department does not have jurisdiction over. But, the office must make sure, every year, the farm bureau carries enough funds to allocate benefits to members.

“By statute, its actuarial statement of plan reserves must show they have availability of funds to pay claims,” Modefitt said.

Track Record

The Tennessee Farm Bureau has offered health care benefits to its more than 650,000 members since 1947. Currently, more than 100,000 people take advantage of the plan. This almost 100-year-old institution, like the KFB, serves farmers and rural dwellers.

“We believe the benefits we provide are robust,” said Ryan Brown, vice president of health plan administration for the Tennessee Farm Bureau. “Many people have coverage which they wouldn’t be able to afford.”

Petersilie wants people to analyze and compare their plan with what KFB offers and not drop their current plan until they know for sure they are covered with KFB.

“I think it’s a positive deal for our farmer,” said state Rep. Joe Seiwert, R-Pretty Prairie, who also runs a farm. “It provides affordable healthcare for farm families.”

Jenny and Geoffrey Burgess, the owners of Burgess Hill Farms in Sterling, are excited about KFB’s health care plan.

“We’re halfway through our application,” Geoffrey Burgess said. “Just regular health insurance was prohibitively expensive.”

The couple has two young children and both work on the family farm.

In addition to discounts on health care benefits, farm equipment, cell phones and office supplies, KFB is introducing dental and vision care, Medicare supplement care and a short-term plan.

“It gives them another option,” said state Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, R-Baxter Springs. “If they can’t afford regular insurance, it would help them. It’s not for everybody. It’s for those who cannot afford regular coverage.”

To find out more about this health care plan visit kfb.org/kshealthplans or call 785-587-6000.