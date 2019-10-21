This week, readers were curious about animal control officers and tornado damage scales.

Q: Since tornado season has come to a close by now, I’m curious about the scale called the Enhanced Fujita, which some people already know about as what we use to measure tornadoes. My question is: how does the tornado scale actually work in terms of measurement?

I spoke with Chris Jakub, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Wichita office.

These scales rate the intensity of tornadoes based on the damage caused.

The Enhanced Fujita scale was implemented in the U.S. in 2007 and it replaced the Fujita scale that was introduced in 1971 by Ted Fujita.

The scale is similar to the original Fujita scale — it has six categories representing increasing degrees of damage. The revision better reflects the results of tornado damage surveys completed by Texas Tech University.

It was revised to reflect better examinations of tornado damage surveys, in order to align wind speeds more closely with associated storm damage.

Jakub explained that the measurements involve comparing damage after a tornado to a large collection of photos used in the study, and making correlations to wind speeds collected. These factors work together to scientifically describe the tornado’s intensity — they remove the subjectivity of a person eyeing a structure by using a unified system for gauging damage indicators.

“For us, we do damage surveys out in the field. We have iPads with a software package that has pictures that we can compare based on that research so we can determine how strong a tornado was,” Jakub said. “We can get a more accurate description.”

In addition to structural and plant damage, scientists may also use radar data, photogrammetry and cycloidal marks (ground swirl patterns) when available.

Q: What is the situation with the City's Animal Control Officers? I have had some incidents when I have had stray dogs in my yard and when I called I was told that there was no officer on duty but I could bring the animal to the shelter myself! Another time a dog was hit by a car in front of my house and it took almost an hour for them to arrive.

The issue at the root was that there weren’t enough people available to serve our whole community. Hopefully, those issues will be resolved soon.

“We have been short an Animal Control Officer (ACO) for several months, and recently were short an animal tech as well,” said Hutchinson police Chief Jeff Hooper. “I am happy to tell you that both those positions have been filled. Each has a couple more weeks of training and then our staff will be performing at a 100% capacity. I hope that this will decrease the delay in response to animal calls in our community.”

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com.