Railers edged

by Central

SALINA — The Newton High School boys’ soccer team finished AV-CTL I play with a 1-0 loss to Salina Central Tuesday at Salina District Stadium.

Newton finishes the regular season 4-10-1, 1-5 in league play. Central is 5-9-1, 3-1-1 in league play. The loss was Newton’s third straight and seventh in the last eight games.

Sophomore Ricardo Picasso scored the game's only goal in the 24th minute with an assist by junior Logan Johnson.

Resse Nesting and Grant Sheppard each played a half in goal for Central.

Newton goalkeeper Selvin Abrego allowed one goal and recorded nine saves. Central outshot the Railers, 16-15.

Newton ends the season at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 13-2 Maize South.

Torres paces

Bethel men

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bethel College men’s soccer team used a Chris Torres hat trick pace the Threshers past Avila 4-2 Tuesday in KCAC play in Kansas City, Mo.

Torres scored the first three Bethel goals, connecting in the 16th, 18th and 22nd minutes. Muhamed Jammeh assisted on the third goal.

Avila came back with goals by Matheus Steinhaus from Jake Gaynor in the 43rd minute and Gaynor from Ricardo Gonzalez in the 89th minute.

Niklas Honer put the game away for Bethel in the 90th minute with a goal from Cristobal Goldberg.

Bethel held a 15-7 advantage in total shots. Albert Bratthammar had four saves for Bethel. Chris Guldenpfennig had five saves for Avila, 1-12 overall and 0-7 in conference play.

Bethel is 4-10, 3-5 in KCAC play, and hosts Kansas Wesleyan at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Bethel is in ninth place in the KCAC with four games to play, one half game out of eighth. The top eight teams advance to the KCAC playoffs.

Bethel;3;1;—4

Avila;1;1;—2

1. B Chris Torres (unassisted) 15:43

2. B Torres (unassisted) 17:42

3. B Torres (Jammeh Muhamed) 21:20

4. A Matheus Steinhaus (Jake Gaynor) 42:27

5. A Gaynor (Ricardo Gonzales) 88:36

6. B Niklas Honer (Cristobal Goldberg) 89:32

Total shots — BC 10-5—15, AU 2-5—7. Shots on goal — BC 5-3—8, AU 1-5—6. Saves — BC: Albert Bratthammar (W) 0-4—4. AU: Chris Guldenpfennig (L) 3-2—5. Corner kicks — BC 5, AU 5. Fouls — BC 11, AU 21. Offside — BC 3, AU 1. Cautions — AU: Jaime Gomez 48:08, Gaynor (dissent) 61:39, Jonathan Lopez (unsporting behavior) 74:11.

Bethel women

stop Avila

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four different players posted a goal with an assist to lead the Bethel College women’s soccer team to a 4-2 win over Avila Tuesday in KCAC play in Kansas City, Mo.

Bethel scored all four goals in the first 19 minutes.

Alayna Wallace, Kacie Torrens, Taylor Dashney and Jadin Keltenbach each scored a goal with an assist for the Threshers.

Gabi Parada and Darian Malone each scored for the host Eagles, 5-7-1 overall and 2-5-1 in KCAC play.

Bethel held an 8-5 advantage in total shots. Ashtyn Brown had two saves for Bethel. Abby Neuweg had three saves for Avila.

Bethel is 6-6-2, 2-4-2 in KCAC play, and hosts Kansas Wesleyan at 5 p.m. Saturday. With four games remaining, Bethel is ninth in the KCAC, one half game out of eighth. The top eight teams advances to the KCAC playoffs.

Bethel;4;0;—4

Avila;1;1;—2

1. B Alayna Wallace (Taylor Dashney) 1:50

2. B Kacie Torrens (Wallace) 10:23

3. B Dashney Taylor (Jaden Kaltenbach) 11:55

4. B Kaltenbach (Torrens) 18:57

5. A Gabi Parada (unassisted) 37:19

6. A Darian Malone (unassisted) 82:49

Total shots — BC 6-2—8, AU 1-4—5. Shots on goal — BC 6-1—7, AU 1-3—4. Saves — BC: Ashtyn Brown (W) 0-2—2. AU: Abby Neuweg (W) 2-1—3. Corner kicks — BC 3, AU 5. Fouls — BC 9, AU 10. Offside — BC 5, AU 0. Cautions — YC: Tina Young (failure to respect distance) 72:14, team 2 80:26, Hannah Hill 80:26.