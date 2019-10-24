The Combined Arms Research Library Star Wars paint activity for children ages 3 to 5 is 9:30-10:30 a.m. Oct 30 at the library. To register for this event, visit https://carl-army.libcal.com/calendar/EventCalendar/StarWarsPaint.

The Combined Arms Research Library trick-or-treat storytime is at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 31. For more information, follow CARL on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Combinedarmsresearchlibrary.

The next Combined Arms Research Library’s Lego Club for ages 5 and up is 4-5 p.m. Nov. 6 at the library. Children under 10 years old must be accompanied by an adult

Child and Youth Services’ online Parent Advisory Board meeting “CYS Facebook Day” and parent education event is 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7 on the CYS Facebook page. Participants will be able to ask questions, provide feedback and input and respond to polls. Staff will be responding to comments until 4:30 p.m. Any questions asked after 4:30 p.m. will be answered the next day. For more information or to request anonymous comment posting, call 684-1651.

The Combined Arms Research Library’s Pages-to-Screen Movie Club for ages 10 and up is 2-4:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Popcorn is provided. For more information, call (913) 758-3006.

The next Exceptional Family Member Program Sensory Storytime is 4-5 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Combined Arms Research Library. The event is geared toward children with sensory needs but open to all. For more information, call (913) 758-3006.

Enrollment for the Child and Youth Services Babysitting Basics Course is now open. Classes are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19-20 at Harrold Youth Center. Youth 12-17 must be CYS-registered to enroll. Enroll at the CYS front desk, Parent Central or online through WebTrac. For more information, call 684-5138.

The Fort Leavenworth Lancers are looking for swimmers. The Lancers are a year-round USA competitive swimming team. Swimmers are placed into one of four groups based on ability. There is also a masters team for adults. For more information or to schedule a try-out, e-mail president@fortleavenworthlancers.org.

Girl scouts is forming troops on Fort Leavenworth for girls in kindergarten through 12th-grade. For more information or to sign-up, e-mail rleger@gsksmo.org or call customer care at (816) 759-3025.

Scouts BSA, for youth ages 11-17, meets at 7 p.m. Monday nights at Patch Community Center. For more information, contact Troop 66 at ftlvntroop66@gmail.com, Troop 366 at troop366ftlvn@gmail.com, Cub Scout Pack 1 (kindergarten through fifth grade) at Pack1ftleavenworth@gmail.com or all-girl Troop 166 at troop166ftlvn@gmail.com.

The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps is currently recruiting for youth ages 10-17. For more information, visit www.seacadets.org.

Unified School District 207 and Parents as Teachers playgroups are 9-10:30 a.m. Mondays at the USD 207 Annex, 1 MacArthur Circle. Two free playgroups are being offered for children ages 2-24 months and 2-3 years old. For more information or to enroll, call 684-1450 or e-mail kicia.wagner@lvpioneers.org.