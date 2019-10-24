Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Residents are reminded to drain and disconnect garden hoses and outside hose connections to prevent pipes from freezing. Failure to do so will result in residents being held responsible for any damage caused by frozen pipes.

If freezing temperatures are predicted, remember to let a steady drip of water run from the highest faucet in the house. Also leave under-sink cabinet doors open so room heat can reach the pipes.

Don’t set the thermostat below 60 degrees if leaving home for a few days and try to have a friend stop by to check in. An extended-absence-from-home form can be obtained at the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities office at 220 Hancock Ave. This form allows residents to appoint someone to notify in case of an emergency.

If a pipe does burst, know how to turn off the home’s water supply quickly to minimize damage. Feel free to ask a maintenance technician to help locate the shut-off valve during his next visit.

Call maintenance at (913) 651-3838 immediately if a pipe has frozen.

Halloweenie Roast

Join Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities and the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department for the annual Halloweenie Roast 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31 at the FLFHC Community Center, 220 Hancock Ave. The free event includes food, drinks, a balloon artist and more. All FLFHC residents are welcome.

Trick-or-treating

Trick-or-treating is 6-8 p.m. in post housing areas. Turn on porch lights for safety and to show trick-or-treaters they are welcome.

Holiday decorations

A reasonable amount of inside/outside electrical holiday decorations can be displayed during the month of or 30 days before a holiday, whichever is longer. All decorations must be removed within two weeks after the holiday. Remove Halloween decorations by Nov. 14, Thanksgiving decorations by Dec. 12 and Christmas decorations by Jan. 9.

Holiday exterior lighting should only be used after dark, turned off by 11 p.m. and unplugged whenever residents are not home.

Rooftop decorations are prohibited and all decorative materials must be fire resistant. Nails, spikes, building staples or any other type of fastener that may leave permanent damage is prohibited. Residents can use clips or tape to install holiday lighting and should carefully inspect and control ornamental lighting to avoid fires. Outside light and electrical cords must be UL approved and designated for outdoor use. Cords should not be run out of windows or across heating or ventilation ducts. Residents should always check their smoke alarms before using holiday decorations.

Residents can place lawn ornaments on the lawn if the decorations are maintained and presented in a pleasing appearance and will not interfere with maintenance of the lawn. Exterior lighting must be ground fault indicator protected and not overloaded.

For more information, see the Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook.

Fall yard maintenance

Barren Outdoor Solutions will begin performing bi-weekly yard maintenance Nov. 4.

Residents are asked to put all toys, garden hoses, patio furniture and any other belongings away before the scheduled mowing day. FLFHC will not be responsible for damages or failure to mow areas where items are left out. Residents are responsible for mowing, trimming and edging within their fenced-in areas.

Lawn clippings and leaves can be bagged and left on the curb for pick up on scheduled maintenance days. Barren will also be scheduling shrub and bush trimming.

Yard maintenance is subject to change as needed; in case of inclement weather, work will be completed the following day.

Cooking demo

FLFHC will partner with the The Depot and Z&M Twisted Vines Wine and Winery for a Thanksgiving cooking demonstration and wine tasting from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7 at the FLFHC Community Center at 220 Hancock Ave. The event is free for all FLFHC residents 21 years and older. Seating is limited; reserve a spot by calling the Community Management Office at (913) 682-6300 or e-mailing fhc@tmo.com.

Utilities tip

Replace furnace filters regularly. If unsure of a furnace filter’s recommended replacement interval, call the Maintenance Department at (913) 651-3838 for advice based on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system installed in the home.

Watch for more community event announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details, and follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.