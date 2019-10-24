Applications for the John W. Poillon Scholarships are available at the Fort Leavenworth Army Education Center. The scholarship is open to high school seniors who are dependents of U.S. military members, currently or within the past 24 months assigned to Fort Leavenworth, or civilians who are currently employed at Fort Leavenworth by the U.S. government or a non-appropriated fund. The application deadline is March 27, 2020.

The Army Community Service Field Grade Spouse Seminar “Putting the Pieces Together” is 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. The seminar will provide up-to-date information, possible expectations, opportunities and resources. For more information or to register, call 684-2800 or e-mail fgspouseseminar@gmail.com.

Soldier For Life - Transition Assistance Program workshops are mandatory for all military personnel transitioning from active-duty service. The workshops are also available to spouses of transitioning military on a space-available basis. TAP workshops are five days from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Upcoming workshops are Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, Nov. 18-22 and Dec. 2-6 at the Resiliency Center. For more information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfltap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Combined Arms Center and U.S. Army SHARP Academy professional forum “The Mission is Transformation” is 1-3 p.m. Oct. 29 in DePuy Auditorium at Eisenhower Hall. The event is open to the public.

The Combined Arms Research Library Search Party “Basic Search Strategies” is at 1 p.m. Oct. 30 in room C131. The class includes overviews of CARL webpages, subscription databases and more. The presentation is targeted to Command and General Staff College Students and the general public. Spaces are limited. To register, visit https://carl-army.libcal.com/ and select “The CARL Search Party Presents.” For more information, call Flo Kardoskee at (913) 758-3058 or e-mail florian.s.kardoskee.civ@mail.mil.

The Hiring Our Heroes corporate fellowship Program information briefs are conducted weekly at noon on Mondays in room 277 of the Resiliency Center. Completed application packets are due Nov. 1 for the next cohort that begins Jan. 13, 2020. The CFP places service members within 180 days or less left on active duty into a 12-week fellowship program. The program provides mid- to upper-level corporate experience, credentialing education and career skills training. Selection for this program is competitive, but placement rates average more than 80 percent per cohort. For more information, go to https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/corporate-fellowship-program-0 or call 684-8999.

The Soldier for Life - Transition Assistance Program’s career and education fair is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Frontier Conference Center. The fair is open to all active duty, guard, reserve, retirees, veterans, family members and DoD civilians. For more information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Soldier for Life - Transition Assistance Program offers a monthly Federal Application Seminar on submitting applications using the USAJobs website. The Civilian Personnel Advisory Center will provide instruction. The seminar covers navigating the USAJobs portal and preparing a resumé to apply for government employment. Classes are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. For information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Soldier for Life - Transition Assistance Program will host HIGHER Education Workshops from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10-11 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. For more information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The next Entrepreneur Workshop is 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12-13 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. The workshop explains the basics of developing a business plan, legal and financial aspects of business ownership, advantages and disadvantages of purchasing a franchise, help available and how to overcome stress. To reserve a seat, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.