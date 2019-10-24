A Hutchinson police detective investigating a series of storage unit burglaries at PQ Storage on W. 30th Avenue discovered that the thieves entered and exited the victim’s units through a wall of the neighboring unit.

By tracing back who leased one of the units that was an entry point, Det. Nick Smith identified a suspect. Using that information, and other reports that the suspect was in possession of stolen property, Smith said, he obtained a search warrant for a home on Downing Road where some of the stolen property was found.

Arrested on suspicion of at least three counts each of burglary, felony theft and criminal damage to property were Kimberly Diane Goertzen and Drew David Sims.

District Judge Joe McCarville ordered both Goertzen and Sims to appear Oct. 31 to see what charges prosecutors file in the case.

The judge agreed to lower Goertzen’s bond from $22,250 to $5,000 after she said she had a 5-year-old to care for, though prosecutors objected to the lower bail because of a previous conviction for attempted grand larceny of an auto out of Nebraska.

Sims, who was also booked on counts of criminal possession of a firearm by felon and interference with law enforcement, didn’t request a bond reduction and remained jailed on bonds totaling $25,250.

Police continue to investigate as some of the more than $2,000 in property identified as stolen was not recovered from the home, and other storage units that were found burglarized have not yet been reported to the police. Also, the owners of some of the units have not yet provided a detailed list of what was missing.

“The very first case we discovered they entered through a unit that was not being utilized,” Smith said. “It was an empty unit.”

That victim, however, also had a second unit in the same storage complex that had been entered, Smith said.

While looking at it, Smith discovered the thieves had come through the wall of the unit rented next to the victim and then attempted to enter the third unit on the opposite wall of the victim’s unit. Too much stuff piled against the wall of the third unit, however, prevented them from getting in.

It was that initial entry point that was rented by one of the suspected thieves.

“We put two and two together, and it was enough to obtain a search warrant,” Smith said.

While serving the search warrant on Downing, they recovered some of the items reported stolen, but a more significant percentage of the missing property hasn’t been found, Smith said. They also found things they suspect are stolen that have not been reported as missing.

In some of the break-ins, the damage to the storage units itself topped several hundred dollars, said Hutchinson police Lt. Dustin Loepp.

Investigators didn’t identify the specific property taken, but Loepp noted some more valuable items were left behind because they were too large to remove through the hole in the wall.

When officers arrived to serve the search warrant, Loepp said, Sims was standing outside and ran in the house, then refused to answer the door, so officers forced entry. That resulted in the interference charge. A handgun also was found in the home that police identified as belonging to Sims. A prior felony conviction prevents him from possessing a gun.