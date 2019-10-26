More stories and details available at www.thekansan.com.

Class 3A, District 5

Halstead 54, Chapman 14

CHAPMAN — Halstead led just 16-6 at the half, but pulled away in the second half to down Chapman 54-14 Friday in Class 3A district play in Chapman.

Scoring details and stats were not available at press time.

Halstead ends the regular season 8-0, 5-0 in district play. Chapman is 2-6, 1-4 in district play. The loss drops Chapman from the playoff race.

Halstead hosts 5-3 Wichita Collegiate Friday.

Hesston 28, Clay Ctr. 27 2OT

CLAY CENTER — The Hesston Swathers stopped a two-point conversion run in the second overtime to stop Clay Center 28-27 Friday in Class 3A district play.

The play preserved a first-round home playoff game for the Swathers.

Jacob Eilert passed for 97 yards on 10 of 17 attempts with three touchdowns and an interception. Max Arnold added a 75-yard kickoff return.

Eilert hit a 10-yard pass to Braden Esau in the second overtime. Jared Nelson hit the PAT kick. Clay Center followed with an eight-yard pass from Cooper Glavin to Blake Frederick. The Tigers elected to go for the win, but the Swathers stopped the run.

Hesston stopped the Tigers on downs at the one in the first overtime. Jared Nelson missed a 25-yard field goal attempt on the Swathers’ possession.

Logan Mullin rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns. His touchdown with 6:46 in regulation and extra-point kick tied the game and sent it into overtime.

Hesston is 7-1, 4-1 in district play. The Swathers host 6-2 Clearwater Friday.

Hesston;7;7;7;0;0;7;—28

Clay Ctr.;0;6;8;7;0;6;—27

Scoring

1q. H Cox 8-yd. pass from Eilert (Nelson kick) 9:22

2q. H Slater 29-yd. pass from Eilert (Nelson kick) 5:27

2q. CC Mullin 5-yd. run (run failed) :04

3q. CC Mullin 1-yd. run (Glavan run) 4:16

3q. H M.Arnold 75-yd. kickoff return (Nelson kick) 4:01

4q. CC Mullin 5-yd. run (Demars kick) 6:46

OT2 H Esau 10-yd. pass from Eilert (Nelson kick)

OT2 CC Frederick 8-yd. pass from Glavan (run failed)

Team stats

;Hes.;CC

First downs;11;22

Rushing-yards;29-105;62-196

Passing yards;97;82

Comp-att-int;10-17-1;10-13-0

Punts-avg.;2-34.0;2-31.0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;3-1

Penalties-yards;5-40;1-5

Time of poss.;16:47;31:13

Individual stats

RUSHING — Hesston: M.Arnold 12-36, Cox 6-35, Eilert 10-33, Esau 1-1. Clay Center: Mullin 32-120, McDonald 5-34, Humphrey 10-29, Frederick 3-10, Glavan 11-3, Musselman 1-0.

PASSING — Hesston: Eilert 10-17-1, 97 yards. Clay Center: Glavan 10-13-0, 82 yards.

RECEIVING — Hesston: Slater 2-44, Bollinger 4-31, Cox 2-11, Esau 1-10, M.Arnold 1-1. Clay Center: Frederick 5-36, Musselman 2-16, Mullin 1-12, Coleman 1-9, Demars 1-9.

Missed field goals — Hes.: Nelson 25.

Class 3A, District 5

;district;overall

;W-L;TB;W-L

Halstead;5-0;90;8-0

Hesston;4-1;25;7-1

Rock Creek;2-3;-5;3-5

Clay Center;2-3;-17;3-5

Chapman;1-4;-37;2-6

Smoky Val;1-4;-56;2-6

Class 1A, District 7

Sedgwick 42, Inman 7

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinals gave up the first score, but followed with the next 42 points to down Inman 42-7 in both Heart of America League and Class 1A district play.

Sedgwick finishes the regular season 8-0, 3-0 in the district and 5-0 in HOAL play.

Lance Hoffsommer hit 20 of 25 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns. Hoffsommer added a rushing touchdown. Kale Schroeder had 20 carries for 142 yards and three touchdowns. Henry Burns had 157 yards receiving with a score. Mason Lacey also caught a touchdown pass.

Justin Schroeder scored a rushing touchdown for Inman, 4-4 overall and 2-1 in district play.

Sedgwick earns a first-round bye and is off until Nov. 8 or 9.

Inman;7;0;0;0;—7

Sedgwick;0;20;22;0;—42

Scoring

1q. I Schroeder 1-yd. run (Brown kick)

2q. S Burns 71-yd. pass from Hoffsommer (pass failed)

2q. S Hoffsommer 1-yd. run (Tillman kick)

2q. S Schroeder 3-yd. run (Tillman kick)

3q. S Schroeder 15-yd. run (Tillman kick)

3q. S Lacey 10 yd. pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

3q. S Schroeder 33-yd. rush (Shepherd pass from Hoffsommer)

Sedgwick stats

RUSHING — Schroeder 20-142, Hoffsommer 6-28, Hutton 2-4, Brown 1-2, Anderson 1-1.

PASSING — Hoffsommer 20-25-na, 332 yards; Anderson 1-2-0, 10 yards; Tillman 0-1-0, 0 yards.

RECEIVING — Burns 7-157, Lacey 6-75, Shepherd 3-39, Stucky 2-26, Schroeder 1-35, Wilkes 1-10.

Missed field goals — none.

Class 1A, District 7

;district;overall

;W-L;TB;W-L

Sedgwick;3-0;63;8-0

Inman;2-1;19;4-4

Meade;1-2;-19;2-6

Sublette;0-3;-63;1-7

Eight-Man I, District 4

Bennington 56, Goessel 54 OT

BENNINGTON — A missed two-point conversion in overtime will send the Goessel Bluebirds on the road in the playoffs after a 56-54 loss to Bennington Friday in Eight-Man I district play in Bennington.

Bennington took the lead in overtime on a 10-yard Javon Allen run. Tyler Stanley ran in the two-point conversion. On Goessel’s possession, Dylan Lindeman hit a six-yard pass to Nate Zogleman. The two-point run was stopped short.

Goessel led 28-12 at the half, but Bennington closed the gap to 36-26 after three quarters.

Allen rushed for 205 yards with three touchdowns. Stanley passed for 148 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Ryker Greene caught two touchdown passes.

Lindeman passed for 254 yards and seven touchdowns. He also ran for a score. Jacob Hagewood had 123 yards receiving with three touchdowns. Zogleman had 74 yards receiving with three touchdowns. Caiden Duerksen also caught a touchdown pass.

Bennington is 5-2, 5-1 in district play. Goessel is 5-3, 3-2 in district play. Goessel plays Friday or Saturday at Maranatha Christian Academy in Shawnee.

Goessel;14;14;8;12;6;—54

Bennington;6;6;14;22;8;—56

Scoring

1q. G Lindeman 10-yd. run (Lindeman run) 8:32

1q. B Allen 38-yd. run (run failed) 7:49

1q. G Hagewood 30-yd. pass from Lindeman (run failed) 6:58

2q. G Zogleman 5-yd. pass from Lindeman (run failed) 10:40

2q. B Allen 19-yd. run (pass failed) 1:12

2q. G Duerksen 20-yd. pass from Lindeman (Funk run) :08

3q. B Greene 11-yd. pass from Stanley (pass failed) 7:41

3q. G Hagewood 42-yd. pass from Lindeman (Duerksen pass from Lindeman) 6:37

3q. B Stanley 34-yd. run (Stanley run) 4:32

4q. B #7 61-yd. pass from Stanley (#33 run) 10:24

4q. B Ryker 22-yd. pass from Stanley (run failed) 5:20

4q. G Zogleman 45-yd. pass from Lindeman (run failed) 4:52

4q. B Stanley 7-yd. run (Allen run) 1:25

4q. G Hagewood 34-yd. pass from Lindeman (pass failed) :35

OT B Allen 10-yd. run (Stanley run)

OT G Zogleman 6-yd. pass from Lindeman (run failed)

Team stats

;Goe.;Ben.

First downs;21;24

Rushing-yards;35-164;46-292

Passing yards;259;148

Comp-att-int;16-18-0;6-10-0

Punts-avg.;1-42.0;1-26.0

Fumbles-lost;2-1;3-0

Penalties-yards;2-15;4-25

Time of poss.;24:14;23:46

Individual stats

RUSHING — Goessel: Funk 19-70, Lindeman 7-53, Wiens 7-32, Hagewood 2-9. Bennington: Allen 25-205, Stanley 13-81, #33 6-22, team 2-(-16).

PASSING — Goessel: Lindeman 15-17-0, 254 yards; Wiens 1-1-0, 5 yards. Bennington: Stanley 6-10-0, 148 yards.

RECEIVING — Goessel: Hagewood 4-123, Zogleman 5-74, Funk 3-21, Duerksen 1-20, Wiens 2-16, Lindeman 1-5. Bennington: #7 1-61, Greene 3-58, #80 2-29.

Missed field goals — none.

Solomon 36, P-Burns 26

PEABODY — The Peabody-Burns Warriors were knocked out of the playoff race with a 36-26 loss to Solomon Friday in both Eight-Man district play and Wheat State League play.

The Warriors trailed 30-12 at the half.

For Solomon, Alex Herbel and Dylan Hynes each rushed for two touchdowns. Hynes also caught a touchdown pass. Dawson Duryea passed for 45 yards with a touchdown.

For Peabody-Burns, Phillip Young and Rocco Weerts each threw a touchdown pass. Andrew Hauck rushed for a touchdown. Thomas Page caught two touchdown passes. Thomas Smith returned an interception for a touchdown.

Solomon is 4-4, 2-3 in district play, gaining the fourth playoff berth in the district. Peabody-Burns is 2-5, 1-4 in district play and will play a game next week against a team to be determined.

Solomon;16;14;6;0;—36

P-Burns;6;6;8;6;—26

Scoring

1q. S Herbel 29-yd. run (pass failed) 9:46

1q. S Safety: Kirby sacked Hauck in endzone 7:41

1q. S Hyndes 10-yd. pass from Duryea (Duryea run) 5:13

1q. P Hauck 79-yd. run (pass failed) 2:38

2q. P Smith interception return (pass failed) 11:46

2q. S Herbel 5-yd. run (pass failed) 10:10

2q. S Safety 8:08

2q. S Hynes 1-yd. run (run failed) 2:20

3q. P Page 15-yd. pass from Young (Weerts pass from Hauck) 4:01

3q. S Hynes 5-yd. run (run failed) :13

4q. P Thomas 32-yd. pass from Weerts (run failed) 4:40

Team stats

;Sol.; PB

First downs;21;9

Rushing-yards;63-237;29-54

Passing yards;45;136

Comp-att-int;4-9-1;8-24-1

Punts-avg.;2-34.0;1-25.0

Fumbles-lost;1-1;3-3

Penalties-yards;7-70;13-140

Time of poss.;31:05;16:55

Individual stats

RUSHING — Solomon: Herbel 19-94, Hynes 15-75, Duryea 29-68. Peabody-Burns: Hauck 8-51, Young 1-11, Weerts 11-5, Wedd 1-2, Hamman 2-(-3), Parks 6-(-12).

PASSING — Solomon: Duryea 4-9-1, 54 yards. Peabody-Burns: Parks 3-10-0, 57 yards; Young 3-8-0, 44 yards; Weerts 2-6-1, 35 yards.

RECEIVING — Solomon: Kirby 1-23, Hynes 3-22. Peabody-Burns: Weerts 3-57, Page 2-47, Hauck 1-21, Young 1-8, Reynolds 1-3.

Missed field goals — none.

Eight-Man I, District 4

;district;overall

;W-L;TB;W-L

Canton-Gal.;5-0;105.8-0

Bennington;4-1;43;6-2

Goessel;3-2;30;5-3

Solomon;2-3;-21;4-4

Peabody-B.;1-4;-52;2-6

Herington;0-5;-105;0-8

Eight-Man I, District 4

Little River 54, Moundridge 0

MOUNDRIDGE — Little River scored 52 points in the first quarter to down Moundridge 54-0 Friday in Eight-Man I district play in Moundridge.

Little River finishes the regular season 7-1, 5-0 in district play. Moundridge is 4-4, 2-3 in district play.

The game was called at halftime on the 45-point rule.

Jayden Garrison and Graham Stephens each rushed for two touchdowns and passed for a touchdown. Trey Rolfs and Braxton Lafferty each caught a touchdown pass.

The last two scores for Little River were defensive — an 80-yard Keaton Richardson interception return and a Stephens safety.

Moundridge plays next week against Hodgeman County in Jetmore.

Little Rv.;52;2;x;x;—54

Moundridge;0;0;x;x;—0

Scoring

1q. LR Garrison 39-yd. run (Stephens run)

1q. LR Stephens 32-yd. run (conversion failed)

1q. LR Lafferty 29-yd. pass from Garrison (Stephens run)

1q. LR Rolfs 37-yd. pass from Stephens (Lafferty run)

1q. LR Jayden Garrison 33-yd. run (Birdsong run)

1q. LR Stephens 23-yd. run (conversion failed)

1q. LR Richardson 80-yd. interception return (Herbst run)

2q. LR Safety: Stephens

Team stats

;LR;Mdg.

First downs;9;3

Rushing-yards19-160;17-14

Passing yards;74;35

Comp-att-int;3-5-0;

Punts-avg.;1-35.0;6-24.0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties yards;0;25

Individual stats

RUSHING — Little River: Garrison 2-72, Gram.Stephens 4-61, Konen 7-22, Gran.Stephens 3-19, Richardson 1-1, Herbst 1-(-2), team 1-(-13). Moundridge: Everhart 3-16, Doherty 7-15, Vogts 6-6, Falco 1-(-23).

PASSING — Little River: Garrison 2-2-0, 37 yards; Gram.Stephens 1-2-0, 37 yards; Konen 0-1-0, 0 yards. Moundridge: Vogts 6-14-3, 35 yards.

RECEIVING — Little River: Lafferty 2-37, Rolfs 1-37. Moundridge: Schlosser 2-29, Wedel 2-4, Helms 2-2.

Missed field goals — none.

Eight-Man I, District 5

;district;overall

;W-L;TB;W-L

Little River;5-0;105;7-1

Skyline;4-1;62;7-1

Macksville;3-2;22;4-4

Moundridge;2-3;-21;4-4

Central Plains;1-4;-63;2-6

St. John-H.;0-5;-105;0-8

Other area scores

(Details not available)

Remington 71, Wichita Independent 14