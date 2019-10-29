With a chance for snow, rain and freezing rain in the forecast, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Topeka area and much of northeast Kansas.

The advisory is to be in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Mixed precipitation expected with total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, with ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch possible.

The weather service says this is the first significant winter weather of the season and urges people to be especially cautious when driving.

Tuesday's forecast calls for mostly sunny conditions with a high in the lower-40s before the precipitation moves into the area in the evening.

Wednesday's high should only make it to the mid-30s with rain, snow and freezing rain likely.

Another chance for rain is in the forecast for Halloween on Thursday, when highs are expected in the upper-30s.

Sunshine returns on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with highs ranging from the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Patchy fog early. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 41. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

• Tonight: Rain, snow, and freezing rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

• Wednesday: Rain, snow, and freezing rain. High near 35. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

• Wednesday night: Snow, possibly mixed with rain and freezing rain. Low around 23. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

• Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

• Monday: Sunny, with a high near 58.