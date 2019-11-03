Remembering Our Fallen, a national tribute to post-9/11 military, presented a photographic war memorial honoring our nation's "military fallen" from the War on Terror, Sept. 11, 2001, to the present.

The traveling memorial, which was in Plainville from Oct. 18-20, displayed photographs of more than 5,000 of the 7,000 who paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom. Unlike brick and mortar memorials, the portable towers recognize service men and women who were killed in action, in training and those who were lost as a result of the invisible wounds of PTSD, post-traumatic stress disorder.

The national memorial was accompanied by Noala Fritz, Gold Star Mother of 1st Lt. Jacob Fritz. Noala's testament to her son's sacrificial life while serving in Iraq brought many to tears. Gold Star families from across Kansas and from other states gathered to be honored during the event. Sheila Hachmeister, of Natoma, spearheaded the event with a myriad of volunteers from Northwest Kansas, Rooks County, Plainville Ambassador Club and Plainville USD 270. Bill and Evonne Williams, of Omaha, Neb., unveiled the traveling national memorial in September 2017 at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. For more information contact Patriot Productions at 402-612-0210 or online at info@PatrioticProductions.org.