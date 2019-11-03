Voter turnout Tuesday in South Hutchinson is expected to run higher than in some other areas in Reno County because of a school bond issue, a Sunday liquor sales question, and Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 school board races.

"That's probably where we'll see the highest turnout," said Reno County Deputy Election Officer Jenna Fager.

Overall, only about one in five eligible voters in Reno County - or fewer - likely will cast a ballot, Fager said. City and school board contests in off-year elections attract less than half the turnout than in a presidential election year. Fager said about 19% or 20% of Reno County voters might vote in this election, compared to a turnout of 45% to 50% in a presidential election.

Polling places in Reno County and in the region will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The walk-in early voting booths in the Reno County Courthouse Annex, 125 W. 1st Ave., will be available from 8 a.m. to noon Monday. As of mid-morning Friday, 995 people had voted at that site, which has operated for about two weeks.

All advance ballots sent by mail should be postmarked by or before Tuesday.

Write-in

All candidate races will offer a write-in option. The voter’s intent will guide how the ballot is counted. Voters writing in a name should also darken the oval beside the name, but failure to do so won’t disqualify the vote.

In USD 309, Larry Meadows is running a write-in race in the Position 1 race against Mike Apfel. If Meadows’ name is written in for the Position 2 or Position 3 seats, that vote will be counted but he would be ineligible to hold the seat because he doesn’t live in those territories. Also, those votes would not be added to his votes in the Position 1 race, according to Fager.

In the cities of Abbyville, Langdon, and Plevna, there are more open city seats than ballot candidates. No candidates filed to run for city offices in Partridge and Willowbrook.

No one filed for one of the open seats in Haven USD 312.

Unofficial election results could be known by 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fager said, although she added it is hard to tell.

Write-in results will not be known Tuesday night. Three election boards comprised of three workers each will tally write-ins Wednesday. Fager hopes the unofficial write-in count will be done by the end of the workday Wednesday.

There is a paper ballot for every vote because electronic voting machines generate a paper ballot that is fed into a box. "We are completely paper-based," Fager said.

City races

In the city of Hutchinson, every voter will get at least one contested Hutchinson City Council race on their ballot. Sara Bagwell and incumbent David A. Inskeep are running for the two-year, at-large seat.

Members occupying the other four seats on Hutchinson's council are elected from one of the city's four geographic areas. The Northeast District and Southeast District seats are up this year. Competing for a four-year term in the Northeast District are Lovella Kelley, Joshua R. Naiman, and incumbent Jade Piros de Carvalho. Vying for the four-year term in the Southeast District are incumbent Steve Dechant and Steven Garza.

All the other 14 cities in Reno County have city elections.

School races

Hutchinson USD 308 has five contenders for four at-large seats: incumbents Valarie Gibson-Smith, Randall Gray, Greg Meredith, and Lance Patterson. Ron Fisher is also running.

All other school districts based in Reno County, except Haven, have at least one contested race.

The Hutchinson Community College Board of Trustees has four open seats and four candidates.

Questions

There are two locally-generated special questions.

Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 has a $29.9-million bond issue for improvements and expansions at its schools. Voters in the city of South Hutchinson will decide if the retail sale of packaged cereal malt beverage and alcoholic liquor shall be allowed on Sundays.

Before Kansas voters is a proposed Constitutional amendment on whether the state should keep a provision to adjust numbers for college students and military personnel to determine state legislative and state school board boundaries while continuing to use the federal census to reapportion Congressional districts. Voting yes would eliminate the adjustment.