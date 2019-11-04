Seven candidates are running for four open seats on the USD 305 board of education this election season. For more information on each candidate, visit lwvsalina.org or usd305.com.

Name: Mark A. Bandré

Occupation: Registrar/financial aid director, Bethany College

Political/community experience: Salina Parks and Recreation Advisory board, coached over 30 youth sports teams.

Top three issues/positions:

• Continue positive communication/collaboration style leadership evidenced by current school board members.

• Support superintendent and administration in recruiting and retaining full time and substitute teachers.

• Use skills/experience to make best possible educational decisions for the betterment of Salina.

Name: Scott Gardner

Occupation: Director

Political/community experience: Salvation Army board member

Top three issues/positions:

• Listen to understand the true/root issue.

• Innovate for sustained success.

• Proper funding

Name: Dana Kossow

Occupation: Co-founder School Marathon Foundation/Kossow Clinic office manager

Political/community experience: Salina Initiative for Restorative Justice volunteer (2018-present), Salina After Prom committee member (2018-2019), Community Health Investment Program board member (2009-2013), Salina Charities league member (2000-2013).

Top three issues/positions:

• Actively finding best practices to increase and improve communication between the board and the Salina Community. Facilitating conversations with parents and community members about relevant needs and concerns for USD 305.

• Increasing the number of USD 305 substitute teachers. Researching new and unique ways to attract and retain substitute teachers.

• Share Kansas Department of Education’s “Kansans Can Vision” to prioritize social-emotional growth from student and educational leadership standpoints.

Name: Allan Lytton

Occupation: Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy captain

Political/community experience: Leadership Salina graduate (2012), Hays city commissioner (2007-2009).

Top three issues/positions:

• Recruiting and retaining teachers; facilitating relevant and research-based staff training.

• Support administration by thoughtfully considering their recommendations

• Listen to constituent thoughts and concerns; facilitate open communication.

Name: Roy B. Miller Jr.

Occupation: Retired

Political/community experience: None

Top three issues/positions:

• Bullying

• Transgender persons

• Political correctness

Name: Cori Sherman North

Occupation: Curator, art historian

Political/community experience: Kansas Museums Association board member (present), Mountain-Plains Museums Association Kansas representative (2018), Moms Demand Gun Sense in America Kansas chapter volunteer.

Top three issues/positions:

• Uphold USD 305’s mission — to ensure every student is equipped with skills necessary to fully participate in their community.

• Listen and learn — to find out teachers’ and students’ pressing concerns.

• Advocate for increased school funding for teacher salaries and retention and for staffing in needed areas, including speech pathology and counseling.

Name: Ann Zimmerman

Occupation: Lawyer-mediator, singer-songwriter

Political/community experience: USD 305 school board president, League of Women Voters vice president

Top three issues/positions:

• Increased social-emotional learning to prepare students to be high-functioning citizens.

• Ensuring each student is challenged and successful at their highest level.

• Maintain highest possible positive relations among school board members and between the school board and the superintendent.

Candidate profiles adapted from information gathered by the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.