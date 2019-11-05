Look for sunshine and highs in the mid-50s on Wednesday in Topeka.

A slightly warmer day is on tap Wednesday with highs in hte lower-60s with a chance of rain and snow developing at night.

Thursday and Friday will be cooler, as highs are expected in the 40s.

Saturday should be warmer, with highs in the 60s, before another cool-down on Sunday, when highs are expected only in the mid-40s with a chance for rain and snow.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.



• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South wind around 5 mph.



• Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.



• Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.



• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.



• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.



• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.



• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.



• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61.



• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.



• Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.



• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.



• Monday, Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.