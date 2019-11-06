Kansas held its general election Tuesday, giving residents a chance to choose their representatives and weigh in on local and state issues. The results for area counties are below.

Note: All Kansas counties included a state question regarding adjustments to the U.S. census. The question asked voters whether the state should adopt a constitutional amendment that eliminates Kansas' adjustments of U.S. census population counts. Currently, the state adjusts population counts regarding nonresident students and military personnel when reapportioning the Kansas Senate and House of Representatives. A vote in favor of the amendment supports the elimination of those adjustments while a vote no supports keeping them in place.

The question will be referred to as "Constitutional amendment" throughout the results.

FINNEY COUNTY

Garden City City Commission (4 positions)

Roy Cessna - 1,597

Shannon L. Dick - 1,295

Deborah Oyler - 1,265

Manny Ortiz - 1,215

Lindsay Byrnes - 1,144

Liset Cruz - 735

Fernando Rodriguez-Infante - 295

Drainage District No. 2 Board of Directors (1 position)

Mark Rude - 333

City of Holcomb

Mayor

No candidates, 109 write in votes

City Council (2 positions)

Nicole A. Faulconer - 137

Tyler Patterson - 121

Yolanda Cox - 108

Levi Heinrich - 82

Garden City Community College Board of Trustees (3 positions)

Beth Tedrow - 2,342

David Rupp - 1,687

Shanda Smith - 1,379

Aaron Kucharik - 1,096

Scott Myers - 894

Vanessa Gaytan - 858

Garden City USD 457 (4 positions)

Dana Nanninga - 1,725

Mark Rude - 1,641

Janene Radke - 1,380

Jennifer Standley - 1,365

Alex Wallace - 1,252

Allison K. Medina - 870

Geovannie Gone-Macias - 776

Elda I. Menjivar - 346

Holcomb USD 363 (one of each position)

Sean Sheets (position 1) - 287

Ryan A. Schreibvogel (position 2) - 259

Jean Johnson (position 2) - 81

Ryan Ruda (position 3) - 316

Curtis Peterson (position 7) - 200

Bryan Kruleski (position 7) - 143

Cimarron-Ensign USD 102 School Board (4 positions)

Roman Van Nahmen - 6

Dori Hilker-Ridge - 6

Chris Bryan - 5

Todd English - 4

Mark Pingsterhaus - 3

Jill Wahl - 1

Sandy Millershaski-Myers - 1

Brandon J. White - 0

Darren Glenn - 0

Shawn Harmon - 0

Jesse Vanley - 0

Questions

BRMP Sales Tax Renewal — Shall Finney County renew a one-fourth of one percent (0.25%) county-wide sales tax, beginning Oct. 21, 2021 and ending Sept. 30, 2027, to cover existing building and road maintenance, including the purchase of necessary equipment, as determined necessary by the Finney County Commission?

Yes - 2,184

No - 1,211

Constitutional amendment

No - 1,668

Yes - 1,517

GRANT COUNTY

City of Ulysses

Mayor

Tim McCauley - 658

City Council (3 positions)

John E. Duran - 444

Sam Guy - 395

Matt Schonlau - 377

Tolan Seger - 391

Larry Velasquez - 293

Ulysses USD 214 Board of Education (one of each position)

Jim Wilson (position 1) - 819

Jamie R. Kratzer (position 2) - 766

Clay Scott (position 3) - 763

Diana L. Nunez (position 7) - 554

Shayla Hernandez-Jaquez (position 7) - 250

Question

Constitutional amendment

No - 435

Yes - 340

GRAY COUNTY

City of Cimarron

Mayor

Gilbert Benton - 355

City Council (2 positions)

Mike Coast - 402

Arnie Schilling - 249

Timothy Nation - 145

City of Copeland

Mayor

Gary Gillespie - 31

City Council (2 positions)

J.T. Croft - 31

Blake Bryant - 30

City of Ensign

Mayor

Jim Reinert - 15

City Council (2 regular positions, 1 two-year term position)

Dustin W. Hamilton (two-year term) - 16

Jesus M. Mendoza Jr. (regular term) - 13

Marlinda Henry (regular term) - 11

City of Ingalls

Mayor

Leonard Rodenbur - 35

City Council (3 regular positions, 1 two-year term position)

Eric Zimmerman (two-year term) - 41

Sandra Renzelman (regular term) - 39

City of Montezuma

Mayor

Grant J. Salmans - 130

City Council (2 positions)

D.J. Koehn Jr. - 114

Roger L. Salisbury - 79

Chris Olsen - 35

Cimarron-Ensign USD 102 School Board (4 positions)

Todd English - 393

Chris Bryan - 345

Dori Hilker-Ridge - 313

Brandon J. White - 272

Shawn Harmon - 247

Mark Pingsterhaus - 191

Jesse Vanley - 155

Roman Van Nahmen - 119

Darren Glenn - 93

Jill Wahl - 79

Sandy Millershaski-Myers - 61

Montezuma USD 371 School Board (4 positions)

Daniel Berg - 133

Justin Brant Hendrickson - 131

Ryan Reed - 129

Terry Koehn - 121

Frank Penner - 94

Caprice Powell - 55

Copeland USD 476 School Board (4 positions)

Jeffrey J. Unruh - 36

Travis Jantz - 34

Robert D. Smith - 34

Ingalls USD 477 School Board (4 positions)

Brian Beavers - 76

Joanna Schmeeckle - 70

Jeremy Salem - 60

Matthew Stein - 52

Gayla Rodenbur - 28

Alisha Wehkamp - 28

Anthony Bayer - 22

Jessica Radcliff - 20

Questions

Cimarron-Ensign USD 102 Bond Issue — Shall Cimarron-Ensign USD 102 issue a general obligation bond in an amount not to exceed $4,395,000 to pay to a) demolish the existing concrete home side bleachers at the Cimarron Junior-Senior High School and construct and equip new aluminum bleachers/grandstand, new press box, new concession stand, new restrooms, and storage, demolish and reconstruct parking lot areas, and improve handicap areas, b) construct, equip and furnish an addition to the Cimarron Junior-Senior High School for physical education, wrestling, weight training and multi-purpose space, c) make all other necessary improvements appurtenant thereto, and d) pay costs of issuance and interest during construction of the projects on said general obligation bonds?

No - 576

Yes - 300

Constitutional amendment

No - 536

Yes - 266

GREELEY COUNTY

City of Horace

Mayor

Nathaniel Mark Larkin - 19

City Council (5 positions)

Cynthia Olson - 19

Robert S. Firner - 18

Janet L. Crittenden - 17

Greeley County USD 200 School Board (4 positions)

Brent Foster - 168

Ginger Gibson - 145

Jeri L. Farmer Smith - 138

Shanon Schneider - 120

Question

Constitutional amendment

No - 133

Yes - 53

HAMILTON COUNTY

City of Syracuse

Mayor

Blake R. Upson - 152

City Council (2 positions)

Michele Boy - 122

Donnie Miller - 82

City of Coolidge

Mayor

Lori Lennen - 4

City Council (5 positions)

Loren Tremain - 8

LeeAnna Moore - 7

Syracuse USD 494 School Board (one of each position)

Ryan Schwieterman (position 1) - 108

Thad DeWeese (position 2) - 205

Dan Kullot (position 3) - 213

Sarah Schwerdfeger (At large) - 204

Question

Constitutional amendment

Yes - 100

No - 92

HASKELL COUNTY

City of Satanta

Mayor

William Patrick Rooney - 137

City Council (2 regular positions and 1 unexpired position)

Erica Olivas (unexpired term) - 133

Wade Sunderland (regular term) - 108

Heath Barker (regular term) - 103

City of Sublette

Mayor

Lawrence Hoerman - 224

City Council (2 positions)

Leon Birney - 144

Jason Vaughan - 133

Cesar Pena - 125

Sterling Hall - 122

Chris Loyd - 27

Sublette USD 374 School Board (4 positions)

Cornelius D. Froese - 275

David Ralph Holloway - 271

Charity Ochs-Lathen - 269

Cesar Pena - 213

Martha Rogge - 177

Chris Loyd - 69

Satanta USD 507 School Board (one position from each district)

Julie York (District 1, Position 1) - 152

Jessica Maria Garcia (District 1, Position 1) - 71

William Henry Hatcher III (District 2, Position 5) - 135

Brenda Friend (District 2, Position 5) - 88

Kilah Dunn (District 3, Position 3) - 208

Satanta District Hospital Board (2 positions)

Lee E. Miller - 165

Gaila Ross - 153

Question

Constitutional amendment

No - 298

Yes - 247

KEARNY COUNTY

Deerfield City Council (3 positions)

Thomas J. Chappel - 76

Michael Bassett - 72

Gilbert York - 11

Margaret Tackett - 7

Shad Shapland - 6

Lakin City Council (3 positions)

Don Robertson - 164

Kenton Conner - 38

Jeri Jones Geiger - 25

George Sauer - 23

Ralph Goodnight - 2

Lakin USD 215 School Board (4 positions)

Nelson W. Rider - 253

Troy L. Michel - 236

Kenny Waechter - 232

Dan Patterson -220

Sheila Malliot - 123

Deerfield USD 216 School Board (4 regular positions, 2 unexpired positions)

Mark S. Goerhring (unexpired term) - 83

Jerrad Webb (unexpired term) - 62

Casey Harmon (unexpired term) - 58

S. Elizabeth “Lizzy” Slack (unexpired term) - 7

Kyle Miller (unexpired term) - 2

Casey Harmon (regular term) - 80

Mary Chipley (regular term) - 64

Keith Miller (regular term) - 61

Isaac Luna (regular term) - 60

Amanda Johnson (regular term) - 58

Richard Braun (regular term) - 52

Erin Greer (regular term) - 44

Morgan Butteris (regular term) - 37

Joel Mersmann (regular term) - 25

LANE COUNTY

Dighton City Council (3 positions)

Christine Birney-Carter - 154

Curtis Hanna - 64

Jeff Schmalzried - 34

Dighton USD 482 School Board (4 positions)

Zach J. Dowell - 269

L. Curt Vogel - 254

Darla Schmalzried - 244

Brian Leighty - 25

Healy USD 468 School Board (4 positions)

Daniel Sharp - 39

Alex Patrick O’Rourke - 37

Efrain Prieto - 3

Walnut Creek Extension District Board (2 positions)

Austin Bretz - 8

Darcy Johnston - 7

Question

Pit Bull Ban — Should the city of Dighton’s ordinance prohibiting the possession of pit bulls, Stafford-bull terriers, American pit bull terrier breed or the American Staffordshire bull terrier breed of dog or any combination thereof be abolished?

Yes - 131

No - 124

Constitutional amendment

No - 202

Yes - 138

SCOTT COUNTY

City of Scott City

Mayor

Everett M. Green - 452

Treasurer

Renee A. Cure - 504

City Council (one for each ward)

Louis H. “Bo” Parkinson (ward 1) - 79

Barbara Wilkinson (ward 2) - 179

Perry L. Nowak (ward 3) - 108

Craig S. Richards (ward 4) - 142

Scott County USD 466 School Board (4 regular positions and 1 unexpired position)

Scott Noll (unexpired term) - 624

Jon Berning (regular term) - 535

Stephen Kucharik (regular term) - 527

Andrew Trout (regular term) - 521

Lynnette Robinson (regular term) - 447

Question

Constitutional amendment

No - 374

Yes - 267

STANTON COUNTY

City of Johnson City

Mayor

Bryan Ellis - 159

Randy Morris - 73

William C. Umberger - 55

City Council (2 positions)

Seth Nelson - 229

Elizabeth K. Shirk - 221

City of Manter

Mayor

Jerry Tedder - 18

City Council (2 positions)

Glenn Gerber - 19

Daniel D. Jeske - 13

Stanton County USD 452 School Board (one of each position)

Letticia McKinney (position 1) - 366

Tyce McMillan (position 2) - 306

Rhett Seyb (position 3) - 254

Brian Peterson (position 3) - 138

Matt Canny (at-large) - 326

Hospital Trustee

Karla Kay Dimitt (position 4) - 314

Question

Constitutional amendment

Yes - 152

No - 148

STEVENS COUNTY

City of Hugoton

Mayor

Jack E. Rowden - 282

City Council (2 positions)

Jason Teeter - 362

Frankie D. Thomas - 342

City of Moscow

Mayor

Kevin Staggers - 14

City Council (2 positions)

Curtis Crawford - 11

Hugoton USD 210 Board of Education (4 positions)

Mike Persinger - 458

Barry D. Hittle - 373

Ed Stevenson - 349

Todd Gayer - 339

Paula M. Rowden - 310

Moscow USD 209 Board of Education (4 positions)

Brandi Lahey - 95

Grace Eisenhower - 81

Mark Horyna - 61

Tammy L. Sutherland-Abbott - 51

Antonia “Toni” Crawford - 39

Terry A. Pierson - 32

Question

Constitutional amendment

No - 331

Yes - 254

WICHITA COUNTY

City of Leoti

Mayor

Charles Hughes - 241

Keat Knobbe 96

Tyrrell Tankersley - 2

Tony Hernandez - 1

Jack F. Riley - 1

Gene Harkness - 1

Justin Mason - 1

City Council (2 positions)

Tammie Meyer-Givens - 240

Tyrrell Tankersley - 177

April Hernandez - 171

Roger Porter - 2

Keat Knobbe - 1

Mona Herbers - 1

Steve Fetty - 1

Benjamin Gardner - 1

Scott County USD 466 School Board (4 positions)

Scott Noll (unexpired term) - 2

Jon Berning (regular term) - 2

Stephen Kucharik (regular term) - 2

Lynnette Robinson (regular term) - 2

Andrew H. Trout (regular term) - 2

Wichita County USD 467 School Board (4 positions)

Brian Gerstberger - 371

Jason L. Koehn - 364

James V. Myers - 349

Rita Ann Wiles - 248

Bruce E. Loy - 243

Autumn Ames - 194

Dave Strain - 1

Charles Hughes - 1

Vaughn Elder - 1

Benjamin Gardner - 1

Question

Constitutional amendment

No - 257

Yes - 198