The Bethel College women’s basketball team gave away too many gifts to 16th-ranked (NAIA, Division II) Hastings College, falling 77-53 Tuesday night at Thresher Gym.

Bethel had 31 turnovers to 12 for the Broncos.

“We weren’t ready,” Bethel coach Drew Johnson said. “We weren’t prepared for what this team was going to look like. That was my fault. We just constantly turned it over. Hastings is very talented. I have to give credit to them. They are a really solid team and will have a really good year.”

Kaitlyn Schmit led the 4-0 Broncos with 19 points. Shandra Farmer scored 17. Taylor Beacom scored 12 and Ali Smith scored 10.

Josie Calzonetti led Bethel with 12 points. Abby Schmidt was held to seven points and seven rebounds.

Like last year, the Threshers are still young, with two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior in the starting lineup.

“They’re young, but that’s not an excuse,” Johnson said. “They have to be ready to step up. They have done a really good job this year. We’re going to have to work through it and have game plans that will allow us to be successful.”

Eight turnovers in the first half allowed Hastings to lead by as many as six. The Broncos led 18-12 at the end of the period.

Things went from bad to worse in the second quarter as the Threshers fell behind by 19 at the half, 41-22.

Bethel had nine turnovers in the second quarter to three for Hastings.

The Threshers stayed with Hastings in spots in the second half, but still struggled with ball handling, leading to easy layups on the other end.

“We shot 43 percent from the field and 46 percent from three,” Johnson said. “We just couldn’t get into that half-court mode to stay in the game. We did well when we get there, we just struggled to get there.”

Bethel is 2-2 and hosts Manhattan Christian at 7 p.m. Friday. The Threshers open conference play Nov. 13 at home against Southwestern.

HASTINGS (4-0) — Gabby Grasso 4-12 0-0 8, Sophia Pankratz 0-1 0-0 0, Shandra Farmer 7-13 3-3 17, Emma Grenfell 0-3 2-2 2, Casey Dronkina 0-4 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Schmit 9-12 0-0 19, Karli Hale 1-2 0-0 2, Taylor Beacom 5-10 2-2 12, Hayley Homan 1-1 0-0 2, Hattie Sheets 0-0 0-0 0, Kate Bergen 0-1 0-0 0, Dawson Knode 2-3 0-0 5, Jordyn Fiddelke 0-2 0-0 0, Kelsie Zadina 0-2 0-0 0, Ali Smith 3-5 4-4 10. TOTALS 32-71 11-11 77.

BETHEL (2-2) — Tierra Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Brielle Hampton 4-10 0-0 8, Lindsey Heim 4-8 1-1 9, Josie Calzonetti 3-7 4-4 12, Claira Spurgeon 1-1 0-0 3, Kelsi Fitzgerald 2-5 0-0 5, Kendall Michalski 1-3 0-0 3, Lena Driscoll 0-1 0-0 0, Kayla Newman 2-3 2-2 6, Abby Schmidt 3-6 1-6 7, Wynter Rentas 0-2 0-0 0, Sydney Tenant 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 20-47 8-13 53.

Hastings;18;23;20;16;—77

Bethel;12;10;16;15;—53

Total fouls — HC 15, BC 16. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — HC 2-17 (Pankratz 0-1, Farmer 0-3, Grenfell 0-2, Dronkina 0-2, Schmit 1-2, Beacom 0-2, Knode 1-2, Fiddelke 0-1, Zadina 0-1, Smith 0-1), BC 5-11 (Hampton 0-2, Calzonetti 2-2, Spurgeon 1-1, Fitzgerald 1-2, Michalski 1-3, Tenant 0-1). Rebounds — HC 24 (Knode 5), BC 30 (Calzonetti 7, Schmidt 7). Assists — HC 14 (Farmer 8), BC 7 (Hampton 2). Turnovers — HC 12 (Grasso 4), BC 31 (Powell 8). Blocked shots — HC 4 (Grasso 1, Grenfell 1, Hale 1, Smith 1), BC 2 (Schmidt 1, Tenant 1). Steals — HC 20 (Farmer 5), BC 2 (Powell 1, Calzonetti 1).