Entrepreneurs in all phases of development — from aspiring to established — and business experts are invited to the latest meetup hosted by the Reno County Entrepreneurship Task Force and SCORE.

Entrepreneurship Cafe will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 13 at The Clayworks at Disability Supports, 1125 N. Main St.

Participants will enjoy coffee, light breakfast foods and the chance to share insights with each other, build connections and hear from two local entrepreneurs about their start-up experiences: Shane Iwashige, of The Rock Group, and Holly Thomas, who recently opened Holly’s Sweet Treats in downtown Hutchinson. Each presenter will answer questions from participants.

The event is free.