Bethel men

claim win

FORT WORTH — The Bethel College men’s basketball team is off to its best start since the 2016-17 season after a 75-72 win over Texas Wesleyan Friday night in the Texas Wesleyan Classic.

Tied 71-71 with 38 seconds to play, Poe Bryant hit a shot inside the paint and added a pair of free throws five seconds later.

LaMont Simmons hit one of two free throws for TWU with 20 seconds to play. Bethel missed four free throws in the remaining time, but the 2-1 Rams were not able to take advantage.

Jaylon Scott scored 20 points with 11 rebounds to lead the Threshers. Bryant added 14 points. Garrett White and Dakota Foster each scored 12 points.

Sam Lorenzen led the Rams with 20 points. Davon Berry and Joe Cook-Green each scored 10 points.

Bethel led 38-35 at the half. Bethel was outscored 59-57 from the field, but held an 18-13 advantage in free throw scoring.

Bethel finishes classic play at 1 p.m. Saturday against Oklahoma City University, a six-time NAIA Division I national champion and an 11-time NCAA tournament team. The Stars are 4-1 after an 84-79 loss to Our Lady of the Lake Friday.

BETHEL (5-0) — Poe Bryant 5-11 4-6 14, Dakota Foster 4-13 2-2 12, Terrell Marshall 0-6 0-2 0, Jaylon Scott 6-9 7-10 20, Greg White 1-2 0-0 2, Clifford Byrd II 2-6 3-4 7, Garrett White 5-10 0-2 12, Scott Garriga 3-5 2-2 8, Kylon Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Neely 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 26-62 18-28 75.

TEXAS WESLEYAN (2-1) — Christian Russell 0-0 0-0 0, LaMont Simmons 3-5 1-1 9, Sam Lorenzen 8-16 0-0 20, Marshall Calvin 0-1 2-4 2, David Shepard 1-1 0-0 3, Peyton Sallee 2-8 0-0 4, Davon Berry 3-9 4-6 10, Joe Cook-Green 4-5 2-4 10, Darian Pierce 1-6 2-2 4, Akeem White 3-8 0-3 6, Sebastian Karwoski 1-3 2-2 4, Shaun Rost 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 26-62 13-22 72.

Bethel;38;37;—75

Tex.Wes.;35;37;—72

Total fouls — BC 22, TWU 24. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — BC: P.Bryant, Scott. TWU: Simmons. 3-point shooting — BC 5-23 (P.Bryant 0-3, Foster 2-7, Marshall 0-3, Scott 1-3, Gr.White 0-1, Byrd II 0-1, Ga.White 2-5), TWU 7-22 (Simmons 2-3, Lorenzen 4-10, Shepard 1-1, Sallee 0-4, Berry 0-2, Pierce 0-1, Karwoski 0-1). Rebounds — BC 34 (Scott 11), TWU 40 (Lorenzen 6, Karwoski 6). Assists — BC 19 (Marshall 5), TWU 14 (Cook-Green 4). Turnovers — BC 18 (P.Bryant 4), TWU 18 (Cook-Green 3, Sallee 3). Blocked shots — BC 2 (Ga.White 2), TWU 2 (Berry 1, Karwoski 1). Steals — BC 10 (P.Bryant 3, Byrd II 3), TWU 6 (Lorenzen 1, Calvin 1, Sallee 1, Berry 1, Cook-Green 1, Pierce 1). Attendance — 250.

Hesston men

fall in classic

HESSTON — Xavier Smith hit a jumper at the buzzer to lead Louisiana Christian School to a 72-70 win over Hesston College Friday night at Yost Center in the Khaos Apparel & Rodway Inn & Suites Classic.

Hesston led 40-35 at the half.

Keithon Burham Jr. scored 27 points with 11 rebounds off the bench on 12 of 17 shooting to lead Louisiana Christian. Noah Smith added 14 points.

Jacob Baker led Hesston with 21 points. Langston Flowers scored 19 points. Derrick Magiya scored 15 points. Reese Nebel scored 11 points.

Hesston is 2-2 and finishes classic play at 3 p.m. Saturday against Nationwide Prep.

LOUISIANA CHRISTIAN (n/a) — Carr 2-6 2-2 5, X.Smith 3-9 2-2 9, Thomas 2-9 1-3 6, Mancilla 0-2 0-0 0, N.Smith 6-10 2-2 14, Mohammed 0-1 1-2 1, Giroir 0-0 0-0 0, Vinson 1-6 1-1 3, Burham Jr. 12-17 2-4 27, Douglas 0-1 0-0 0, Octave 0-1 0-0 0, Chretien 2-4 0-0 6, TOTALS 28-66 11-19 72.

HESSTON (2-2) — Flowers 3-11 13-17 19, Hill 1-2 0-0 2, Baker 7-11 2-2 21, Nebel 4-6 2-3 11, Magiya 5-9 3-7 15, Gerber 0-0 0-0 0, Birky 0-1 0-0 0, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0, Bisterfeldt 0-0 0-0 0, McCullough 1-1 0-0 2, TOTALS 21-41 20-29 70.

La.Chr.;35;37;—72

Hesston;40;30;—70

Total fouls — LC 21, HC 20. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — LC 5-21 (Carr 0-1, X.Smith 1-4, Thomas 1-6, Mancilla 0-1, Mohammed 0-1, Vinson 0-1, Burham Jr. 1-2, Octave 0-1, Chretien 2-4), HC 8-18 (Flowers 0-3, Baker 5-8, Nebel 1-3, Magiya 2-3, Birky 0-1). Rebounds — LC 42 (Burham Jr. 11), HC 32 (Magiya 7). Assists — LC 13 (X.Smith 5), HC 12 (Flowers 6). Turnovers — LC 11 (Thomas 2, N.Smith 2, Vinson 2), HC 13 (Baker 4). Blocked shots — LC 1 (N.Smith 1), HC 3 (Hill 3). Steals — LC 7 (N.Smith 3), HC 7 (Flowers 2, Hill 2).

HC women

fall to CCC

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Hesston College women’s basketball team fell to Coffeyville Community College 81-33 Friday at the Crowder College Classic.

Scoring details were not reported.

Hesston is 0-6 and plays host Crowder at 3 p.m. Saturday.