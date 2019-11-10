Sunday

Nov 10, 2019 at 1:01 AM


Reroof 110 W 7th Ave., $5,260, AllStar Roofing

Partial reroof 1125 N Monroe St., $500, Tennant, Forest S. Jr. and Miriam S. 

Bathroom remodel 2504 Arizona St., $7,500, Stange Plumbing & Design Inc. 

Reroof 704 E 7th Ave., $8,100, Phoenix Roofing Inc. 

Replace siding 3406 Rockwood Dr., $31,244, Woodbridge Home Exteriors 

Replace siding, window replacement (3) 222 S Maple St., $2,000, Guerrero, Rigo A. 

Replacement window install 1001 N Pershing St., $1,500, Rock Consolidated LLC

Complete remodel of bath & kitchen 504 W 13th Ave., $4,500, Alere, Leticia A. 

Replace siding on duplex 514 N Walnut St., $5,900, Super Siding LLC

Reroof 1608 N Washington St., $6,100, AllStar Roofing 

Reroof 1103 W 24th Ave., $4,877, DH Home Improvement

Replace siding 507 W 15th Ave., $7,200, DH Home Improvement

Replace siding 125 W 10th Ave., $31,883, Climate Shield Home Exteriors

Detached storage shed 802 Mountain Ash Ln., $12,000, Sturdi-Bilt Storage Barns Inc. 