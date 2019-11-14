Bryant takes

KCAC award

WICHITA — Bethel College senior Poe Bryant was named the KCAC men’s defensive player of the week for the week ending Sunday.

In three games, with Bethel finishing 2-1, Brant had seven steals, one blocked shot and nine rebounds.

Bryant is the second Bethel player to take KCAC weekly honors this season. Jaylon Scott was defensive player of the week in week one.

Thunder downs

Rapid City

WICHITA — Jack Combs scored two goals, including a power play goal with 13 seconds remaining in regulation, to lift the Thunder to a 4-3 win over the Rapid City Rush Wednesday in ECHL play at INRUST Bank Arena.

Fabrizio Ricci and Cameron Hebig each scored a goal. Ostap Safin had two assists.

Mitch Gillam had 34 saves in goal for Wichita.

Brennan Saulnier scored a goal with an assist from Rapid City. Dexter Dancs and Tyler Poulsen each added a goal. Keeghan Howdeshell had three assists.

Ivan Prosvetov stopped 27 of 30 shots in goal for the Rush, 8-4-2-0.

Wichita is 8-3-3-0 and moves into first place in the ECHL Mountain Division.

Wichita hosts Idaho at 7:05 p.m. Friday.