28th annual commercial Angus sale in Pratt

Interested in buying or selling Angus genetics? The Kansas Angus Association will sponsor its annual commercial Angus and Angus-influenced female sale on Dec. 7, at Pratt Livestock.

This long-standing reputable sale has been bringing together buyers and sellers of quality commercial Angus females for 28 years. All females sell with bloodline, breeding and vaccination information provided.

Angus seedstock producers are encouraged to inform their commercial bull customers of this sale as an option for producers to market source verified Angus genetics. Cattle enrolled in the American Angus Association AngusSource program will be noted at the sale and promoted.

All cow/calf producers are invited to consign females to this marketing opportunity. Consigners do not have to be members of the Kansas Angus Association and out-of-state consigners are welcome.

The sale will feature a select offering of Angus and Angus-cross young age cows, bred heifers, and open heifers. Females will be consigned in minimum five head lots, with all females being and seven years of age or younger. To qualify for the sale, all cattle must meet Certified Angus Beef live specifications. The sale welcomes bred cows and heifers to calve in the spring of 2020; pairs and open heifers.

Those interested in consigning cattle to the sale can find entry criteria and submit entry consignments online at www.kansasangus.org. To discuss the offering or consignment possibilities contact sale chairman Gordon Stucky at (620) 532-4122.

Consignment entries are due Nov. 22. The week of sale a list on the consignment offerings will be available.

For information on Ks Angus Association projects or events including this sale contact Anne Lampe, Secretary/Manager at kansasangus@wbsnet.org or visit the KAA website at www.kansasangus.org.

Manure research challenges modern agricultural issues

RENO, Nev. – A new environmentally friendly approach to turning manure into fuel or fertilizer is being taken by a team of researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The National Science Foundation, or NSF, recently awarded $2.3 million to a four-year project led by the chemical and materials engineering department at the University.

The project, led by Chemical and Materials Engineering Associate Professor Chuck Coronella, is titled “NEWIR Manure: Nutrient, Energy, and Water Innovations for Resource Recovery.” It is a systematic and multidisciplinary approach to study and develop a solution to environmental effects created by current concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs. The growth of CAFOs over the years helps with dairy and meat production, but addressing the challenge of sustainable manure management at large-scale CAFOs is significant.

CAFO-caused pollution of ground and surface water can be detrimental to arid climates like the ones in Nevada and California.

The project proposes technology to recover valuable energy, nutrient content and water from manure and reduce environmental impacts on surrounding air, water and land. The new technology uses hydrothermal carbonization or HTC, a chemical process converting organic compounds to structured carbon.

Previous attempts at turning manure into fuel or fertilizer have been difficult because it can be costly and difficult to handle a lot of it.

“Our goal is to make CAFOs sustainable, with no smell or pollution,” Coronella said. “We have worked with a handfuls of farms in Fallon [in Churchill County] and plan to study long term animal feeding operations.”

Coronella says that algae can be grown from the HTC-processed manure. Algae are a well-known feedstock option, and collaborators plan to study its nutritional value for animals. Its overall success could significantly reduce the environmental footprint of dairy and cattle feed operations, along with increased food production capacity. An economic analysis will be performed to look at engineering, feedstock, animal nutrition and the lifecycle cost analysis.

The team includes: Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering Sage Hiibel; Kim Rollins, former professor of economics at the University of Nevada, Reno and currently at the University of Connecticut; Pablo Cornejo of California State University, Chico; and Antonio Faciola at the University of Florida and formerly an assistant professor in the University’s College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources.

The project is a collaboration with the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid in Spain and will include exchange of scholars over the duration of the four-year project.

State Conservation Commission meets next week

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The State Conservation Commission will meet at 2 p.m., Nov. 24, in the Consulate III meeting room at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Wichita Airport at 2098 Airport Road in Wichita.

The meeting is open to the public.

The Commission consists of five elected commissioners; two ex officio members representing the Kansas State University Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service; and two appointed members representing the Kansas Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The KDA Division of Conservation consults with the SCC to protect and enhance Kansas' natural resources through the development, implementation and maintenance of policies, guidelines and programs designed to assist local governments and individuals in conserving the state's renewable resources.

To request a copy of the agenda, please contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Conservation at (785) 564-6620 or kda.doc@ks.gov.