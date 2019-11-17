Landlords were among those donating to the two Hutchinson City Council candidates, Sara Bagwell and Steven Garza, who ousted incumbents David Inskeep and Steve Dechant.

Inskeep and Dechant supported a residential rental licensing program opposed by many landlords. Bagwell and Garza criticized the program. They said they want to halt the new licensing program, officially approved by the council on election day and slated to take effect Jan. 1. Those elected Nov. 5 will be sworn in on Jan. 21.

The lone incumbent re-elected, Jade Piros de Carvalho, also backed the rental program, but she did not attract opponents who focused on the program.

No one serving on the Hutchinson City Council, including the member who presides as mayor, receives pay. But some candidates raised and spent in the four figures to win office. Bagwell and Garza ran in the two races - for the at-large and Southeast District seats - that also had August primary contests because of the large number of candidates who filed. Piros de Carvalho only had the general election race.

Candidates who planned to raise and spend less than $1,000 in the primary campaign and in the general election campaign did not have to file a finance report. Inskeep did not file reports, nor did Piros de Carvalho’s challengers, Lovella Kelley and Joshua Naiman.

Piros de Carvalho had nearly $4,491 available to spend from July 26 through Oct. 24; Bagwell had about $1,965 available during that period; Garza, about $1,471; and Dechant, about $978.

Found on the campaign finance reports:

Bagwell: She received $100 from State Rep. Paul Waggoner, R-Hutchinson. She also received campaign funds from Greg Fast, Windy City Management, Fran Conklin, Marvin Mast, Darrin Truan, Ronal Gingerich, Jill Gumble, Loxi Sykes, Richard Greever, Steve Kelman, and Rollman Heating & Cooling. Kelman’s occupation was listed as a landlord. Others on the donor list who opposed the rental program included Gumble, president of the Central Kansas Landlords Association. Bagwell also gave to her campaign, with a donation of $430.57 on Oct. 25, and in-kind contributions early on for doorknob hangers, $346, and yard signs. $351.Piros de Carvalho: Her donor list was the largest. Listed were: Chad Graber, Brad Dillon, Laura Corey, David M. Kerr, Russell L. Reinert, Reno County Commissioner Ron Sellers, Thomas W. Smith, Carol J. Berger, State Sen. Ed Berger, R-Hutchinson, who gave $150; Kristen Armstrong, Stacia Biel, Jay Schrock, Robert Fee, Laura Dick, Peg W. Stephens, Bonnie Armour, Wayne A. Unruh; Allen K. Fee, R.A. Edwards, Ann W. Bush, Daniel Friesen, Steve Dillon, Suzanne K. Wikle, Kent Longnecker, Lynette Lacy, Kari A. Mailloux, Gale L. Premer, David K. Neal, Lisa J. Gleason, Susan S. Buttram, and Betty Taylor.Garza: He received $99 from Rep. Waggoner, and Garza, a former city employee and involved in the union, received donations from the Kansas AFL-CIO COPE Fund Account and from the SEIU, Missouri State Council Political Action Committee. Other donors included Stuart Conklin III and Richard Greever and Ronald Gingerich. Greever has rental properties and Gingerich had voiced concern about the impact of the program.Dechant: He listed two individual donors, his sister Judith Kisner, Texas, and Reno County Commissioner Sellers, in his report filed in October. One itemized expense was repaying a loan to himself of $500. He seeded his campaign with money at the outset.