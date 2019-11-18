Today’s Birthday (11/18/19). Abundant resources flow your way this year. Diligent communication, outreach and connection builds a profitable network. Earn a creative win this winter, propelling you to shift educational direction. Budget for an income shift next summer before your investigation hits pay dirt. Build for the future.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Make future plans over the next six weeks with Mars in Scorpio. Take profitable actions. Invest energy and time into growing your family nest egg.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Clean a mess at home. Put action behind your words in a partnership with Mars in Scorpio. Dance together. Take turns taking the lead.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus physical energy on work, health and fitness routines for about six weeks with Mars in Scorpio. Practice your moves for excellent performance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Cash flow increases. Actions speak louder than words over the next six weeks with Mars in Scorpio. Passions spark easily. Have fun with someone adorable.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Make repairs to your living conditions. Change domestic infrastructure over the next six weeks with Mars in Scorpio. Physical efforts get results.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider your plans. Take action on writing, publishing and communications projects over six weeks with Mars in Scorpio. Launch creative projects. Get the word out.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Avoid reckless spending. Revise the budget to include important purchases. Cash flows with more intensity over the next six weeks with Mars in Scorpio.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re energized and feel spurred to take action with Mars in your sign. For about six weeks, focus on personal development. Use your power for good.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — It’s easier to decrease clutter with Mars in Scorpio. Clean closets, garages and attics over six weeks. Meditate in nature. Make long-term plans.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Pull together for a big job. Anything seems possible for your team with Mars in Scorpio. Collaborate and coordinate efforts over the next six weeks.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Partnership flowers. Advance in your career. For about six weeks with Mars in Scorpio, move forward boldly. Energize your professional endeavors.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Maintain healthy routines. Classes, seminars and conferences spark huge growth and development. Travel and explore over six weeks with Mars in Scorpio.