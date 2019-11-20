Several local communities have tree lighting ceremonies coming up.

The city of Leavenworth will host a Holiday Bazaar, Lighted Parade and Mayor’s Tree Lighting on Friday, according to the city’s website.

The Holiday Bazaar will be from 4-8 p.m. at Haymarket Square, Seventh and Cherokee streets. The market will feature food and gift vendors.

The parade, which will feature lighted floats, will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Fifth and Seneca streets. The parade will proceed south, turning west on Delaware Street. The parade then will turn south on Seventh Street to Haymarket Square.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Candy Cane Lane.”

The Mayor’s Tree Lighting ceremony will begin at about 6 p.m. at Haymarket Square.

The Basehor Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting also is scheduled for Friday.

The festivities will take place from 5-8 p.m. at Basehor Town Square, 155th Street and State Avenue.

Children can visit with Santa Claus and drop off letters for Santa. People in attendance also can enjoy hot chocolate, according to the Basehor Chamber of Commerce website.

The Chamber is sponsoring the event.

People also are encouraged to bring blankets, new hats, gloves and stocking stuffers to donate to the Basehor-Linwood Assistance Services Warmth Drive.

The lighting of the mayor’s Christmas tree will take place around 6 p.m., according to Jennifer Kohl, a member of the Basehor Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

The Fort Leavenworth Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Zais Park, 621 Scott Ave.

The event will feature music, carriage rides and Santa Claus. The lighting of the tree will take place at about 5:45 p.m., according to the Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website.

The Lansing Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at Lansing Middle School, 220 Lion Lane.

The event will include musical and dance performances, according to the city of Lansing’s website.

People wishing to donate the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Program can bring donations to the ceremony. The program serves as an angel tree program that benefits low income families. Monetary donations to the programs are tax deductible through the Friends of Lansing nonprofit organization.

