A cloudy, chilly day is on tap for Topeka-area residents on Thursday, as highs should only reach 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Colder weather moves into the area overnight, with highs on Friday only around 40 with a chance for rain and snow.

Sunshine is expected to return to the area of the weekend, with a high around 50 on Saturday and near 60 on Sunday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.



• Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 30. North wind 10 to 15 mph.



• Friday: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.



• Friday: night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Calm wind.



• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.



• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.



• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.



• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.



• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.



• Monday night: A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.



• Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.



• Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.



• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.