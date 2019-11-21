Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the southwest corner of Second Avenue and North Main Streets. In 1900, Arthur and Walter Hoagland started a clothing company a few doors south of this intersection at 117 N. Main.

In 1912, Arthur partnered up with Herman Kuhlman and remodeled the storefront there and it became Hoagland - Kuhlman Clothing Co. This partnership didn't last so long. In 1918, Walter came back into the business and they moved to 127 N. Main which was built in 1910. Upstairs was the Dr. Carl S. Brown Dentistry offices.

The Hoagland Clothing Co. continued at that location until about 1931 when Walter retired from the retail business and became a city commissioner. This building has had many businesses in it since -- Watson's Men's Clothing, Biles & Long Men's Wear, to list a few. In 1991, Dick Westphal moved his Jewelry business into this location and has been there ever since.