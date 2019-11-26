Hutchinson Police say a standoff in a north-central Hutchinson neighborhood began with the suspect threating a Cox Communications employee with a shotgun who was working across the street.

The incident ended more than five hours later when police used tear gas to force the man from his home.

Gregory A. Kallaus, 53, of 502 Coronado, was arrested on suspicion of criminal threat, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm by a person previously voluntarily committed and felony interference.

Police were called to the home on Coronado at 2:49 p.m. about a male threatening the Cox worker with a firearm.

When officers attempted to speak with this suspect, he retreated and barricaded himself inside his residence.

The Hutchinson/Reno County Emergency Response Team was brought to the scene, and negotiators attempted to contact the suspect but were unsuccessful.

Residences around the suspect's home were evacuated and roads were shut down for several blocks around the neighborhood.

Officers fired tear gas into the residence about 8 p.m. and the suspect ran out, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

The man was decontaminated and then taken to jail.

Investigators waited to enter the home, said Hutchinson Police Sgt. Dustin Loepp, as they needed it to “finish ventilating.” Officers remained on the scene overnight to secure the property.

Kallaus has been a patient at a mental health facility in the past, which prevents him from possessing a firearm, Loepp said, explaining the charge he was booked on.

He remains jailed on a $75,000 bond.