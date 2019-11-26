1. Tuesday Night Social: 5:30 - 7 p.m. Nov. 26, The Wool Market & DIY School, 420 N Main, Hutchinson. Hosted by Creating New Connections. This is a group dedicated to welcoming newcomers to Reno County. If you have been here a while, you are still welcome. We want to make living in Hutchinson and the surrounding area an absolute pleasure. Snacks and beverages will be provided.

2. Thanksgiving & Christmas Assistance Registration: 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 26, The Salvation Army, 700 N. Walnut, Hutchinson. Needing help for the holidays this year? Applications are taken at The Salvation Army. Bring proof of address, photo ID and proof of income.

3. Fourth Tuesday Sale: 9:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Newton Et Cetera Shop, 619 N Main St, Newton. Everything except rugs and bikes will be 50% off.