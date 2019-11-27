A Hutchinson man arrested Tuesday is accused of setting fire to his Plaza Towers apartment in an attempt to kill himself and others.

Abraham M. Tinsley, 17 E. Second Ave., Apt. 4E, was arrested on suspicion of seven counts of aggravated arson, for the number of people in the building at the time, as well as misdemeanor battery.

The Hutchinson Fire Department responded for a fire alarm at Plaza Towers just before 8 p.m.

Arriving crews determined the location of the fire from an alarm panel, then started going up into the building through stairwells. On the third floor, they encountered light smoke and requested that additional units respond, according to Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer.

Crews found heavier smoke on the fourth floor and a fire that had been extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system in a fourth-floor apartment.

The fire was contained to the room, but that room, as well as one directly below it, received water damage, Beer reported.

Police called to the scene by the fire department interviewed Tinsley, the occupant of the room where the fire started.

The 36-year-old reportedly admitted to intentionally setting the fire in his apartment with the intent of killing himself, according to statements in an arrest affidavit read by Magistrate Judge Daniel Gilligan during Tinsley’s initial appearance.

“You also wanted to hurt others in the apartment complex,” Gilligan said, reading what Tinsley told officers.

Another tenant at home at the time of the fire reported Tinsley also battered her when she attempted to leave the building, striking her in the head as she walked past him.

Tinsley did not comment during his appearance before Gilligan via video from the jail. His bond is set at $53,000 and a status hearing was set for Dec. 4 to see what charges prosecutors file.

“As a reminder to occupants in these structures, it is imperative for a quick exit using the emergency procedures and stairwells,” Beer said in a Facebook post. “When fire alarms activate frequently sometimes they are overlooked as an actual emergency by residents and some choose to stay in place. Alarm monitoring and sprinkler systems do save lives.”