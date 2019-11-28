LAHAINA, Hawaii — Udoka Azubuike cradled the Most Valuable Player trophy and Devon Dotson the miniature wooden surfboard that goes to the championship team as they entered the interview room Wednesday at Lahaina Civic Center.

So which of the two Jayhawks who scored career highs in points — Dotson had 31 and Azubuike 29 — would keep the MVP hardware after being designated co-MVPs following No. 4-ranked Kansas' 90-84 overtime victory over Dayton in the 2019 Maui Invitational championship game?

"Me," senior center Azubuike said with a smile after hitting 12 of 15 shots and scoring KU's first nine points of overtime. He was 3 of 3 from the free-throw line in OT and finished the game 5 of 8 from the stripe.

"I'm good with that. Seniority," sophomore point guard Dotson said with a grin, willing to give the trophy to Azubuike after his own stellar 11-of-16 shooting effort. Dotson also had 5 steals, 4 assists and 6 turnovers while playing all 45 minutes.

Tourney organizer Dave Odom wound up coming to the rescue, indicating a second MVP trophy would be in KU's possession to be presented to Dotson in the near future.

No doubt those two Jayhawks helped KU survive previously unbeaten Dayton (5-1), which hit 16 of 33 threes to KU's 4 of 11. That's right, KU improved to 6-1 and won its second straight Maui Invitational and sixth consecutive in-season holiday tournament despite being outscored 48-12 from beyond the arc.

"That's the best 1-2 punch we've seen maybe in a while with anybody in our program," KU coach Bill Self said while seated next to Dotson and Azubuike in the interview room.

"You look at different things. Doke didn't turn the ball over. He was patient on the post, didn't dribble as much. Dot ... I don't know how he has the energy to play that fast. He is a well-conditioned dude."

Dotson and Azubuike's combined 60 points were most by a KU combo since Terry Brown and Alonzo Jamison combined for 65 points against North Carolina State on Jan. 5, 1991.

Azubuike also had four blocked shots, one a well-timed rejection of a Ryan Mikesell (19 points) attempt with 26 seconds left in regulation and KU up, 71-70. Still, Jalen Crutcher (4 of 9 threes, 12 points) wound up sending the contest to OT by swishing a deep trey with 1.1 seconds left -- the shot following two Dotson free throws.

"Dominant man," Dotson said, describing Azubuike, who along with sophomore wing Ochai Agbaji helped hold Dayton power forward Obi Toppin to 18 points. Toppin had scored 49 points combined in wins over Georgia and Virginia Tech in Maui. "So he (Azubuike) is the most dominant big in the country and he imposed his will today, knocked down some clutch free throws. He played awesome."

Dotson said he wasn't fatigued playing the entire game. KU did play a few minutes of zone the second half, but the rest of the game was intense man-to-man fueled by KU/Dayton fans who cheered so intently that KU's Self said he had "the least control I can remember having from the sideline because it's so loud."

"At that point (OT in which KU outscored Dayton 17-11) you've just got to tough it out. I mean, I really didn't feel it. I think I could have played a little bit longer. But with that much intensity and that much adrenaline going, you don't really feel tired. Your whole focus is to try to win that game. I'm proud of the guys. Every one of them stepped up and so I'm happy," Dotson said.

The Jayhawks celebrated heartily after the trophy presentation. Junior forward Silvio De Sousa who played 53 seconds (coach's decision) with Self using just Azubuike and David McCormack (three points, two boards, 15 minutes) as his bigs, displayed the trophy high above his head right in front of a large section of KU fans near the entrance to the locker room.

"Maybe it was not the most artistic at times," Self said of the title game. KU committed just 11 turnovers to Dayton's 14. KU hit 55.9 percent of its shots (29 of 48 from two-point range; 4 of 11 from three) to Dayton's 43.5 percent.

"That was a great basketball game. Two good teams competing against each other and in a terrific atmosphere. (I'm) proud to be a part of it and certainly very fortunate that we came out on top. But that was a lot of fun. I thought our guys competed and of course these two (Dotson, Azubuike) were absolutely terrific."

Asked about the game within the game, Azubuike's matchup against Toppin, Azubuike said: "Well, Obi is a great player. He was really good down the stretch for their team. It was a battle between me and him. I mean, he was really good. I mean, they tried to play inside out with him. And then when he got the ball he tried to make plays for his teammates. And also my teammates trusted me enough to give me the ball and I did the same."

Toppin, who hit 6 of 11 shots en route to his 18 points (with nine boards) said: "Udoka's a really good player. He's a really strong, big man in the post. I don't really know what to say, but he's a really good player and he showed it today."

While thrilled with the victory, Self did address the discrepancy in three point shooting between the teams.

"Not very often does a team outscore you 36 points from three and you outscore them by six from the free-throw line (KU hit 20 of 28 to Dayton's 14 of 19). That's a 30-point differential and you still have a chance to win. So we need to, obviously, shoot it better and be better beyond the arc," Self said. "But I guess old fashion ball, throw it inside, prevailed today."

KU may have had an unsung hero in Marcus Garrett. The junior guard scored 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting with seven rebounds. He played 29 minutes despite picking up a fourth foul with 18:07 left.

"Well we're so much better with him on the court," Self said.

KU will next meet Colorado at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 in Allen Fieldhouse.