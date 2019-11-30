BOCA RATON, Fla. — Three members of the Kansas women's basketball team set career highs in scoring and two in rebounding as Kansas rolled pass Florida Atlantic, 90-60, to win the FAU Thanksgiving Tournament in FAU Arena on Saturday.

Sophomore guard Brooklyn Mitchell led the team in scoring with a career-high 23 points on 76.9% shooting (10 of 13) from the field.

Behind Mitchell were junior forward Tina Stephens, who had her third double-double of the season with a Kansas career-best 19 points and 15 rebounds, and sophomore guard Aniya Thomas, who also finished with a career-best 19 points and seven rebounds.

This marks back-to-back tournament victories and the second tournament championship for Kansas under coach Brandon Schneider. Two Jayhawks received tournament awards as Mitchell won MVP and Stephens earned All-Tournament team honors.

Kansas jumped out to a 9-2 lead starting with sophomore guard Aniya Thomas converting on an and-1 in the first 12 seconds of the game. The Jayhawks kept the lead and went on an 11-2 run in the last 3:12 of the quarter led by sophomore guard Brooklyn Mitchell, who had a career-best 11 points in the opening period. Kansas led 24-10 entering the second quarter.

The Jayhawks carried its momentum into the second quarter opening on a 10-4 run to get its largest lead of the game at 34-14. The Owls came back with a 19-4 run over the span of 3:59, closing Kansas’ lead at 38-33. The Jayhawks took a 42-37 lead into halftime.

Kansas was dominant on both sides of the court coming out of the half. The Jayhawks outscored the Owls 23-10 and shot 55.6% (10 of 18) from the field. Kansas held FAU to 25% (4 of 16) from the field and 22.2 percent (2-9) from beyond the arc.

KU continued to roll through the fourth quarter shooting 50% (8 of 16) from the field and defensively held the Owls to 13 points on 27.3% (3 of 11) shooting from the field and 28.6% (2 of 7) from the 3-point line.

The Jayhawks return home to face Florida at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in Allen Fieldhouse as a part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

K-State women drop third straight

At Bimini, Bahamas, the Kansas State women couldn't find a way to hold a four-point lead against Michigan State in the consolation game of the Junkaroo Jam on Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats fell to the 15th-ranked Spartans, 65-60, to drop to 3-3 on the season.

K-State held a 25-21 at end of the first quarter, but had that lead evaporate in the second period as Michigan State used a 12-6 quarter to lead 33-31 at halftime.

The Wildcats held the Spartans to five points in the third quarter and led 41-38.

Michigan State needed a 27-19 fourth to claim the victory.

K-State shot 23 of 58 from the field for 40%, were 5 of 21 from beyond the arc and were 9 of 13 at the free-throw line.

Redshirt freshman center Ayoka Lee the Wildcats with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Sophomore guard Christianna Carr added 12 and senior forward Peyton Williams, a Topeka native, had 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Michigan State was led by Nia Clouden's 16 points.

K-State returns home to face Incarnate Word at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum.