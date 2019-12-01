Watch out. Some Santas are anything but warm-hearted. In fact, according to complaints received by the Better Business Bureau, they can have a North Polar ice cap where a heart should be. If you are one of the many who look online for offerings of a “genuine letter from Santa to the child of your choice,” use extreme caution. The proliferation of crooks spamming out their false promises this time of year is truly a “Claus for concern.”

What humbugged some customers

Consumers have reported numerous offenses by scam Santa letter companies. Among the most frequent:

• Complete failure to send anything at all.

• Letters arriving days, even weeks after Christmas.

• Nonresponse to emails or attempted phone calls. Some customers have tried repeatedly to send Santa companies emails and gotten nothing at all in response. Some have been frustrated by disconnected or nonexistent phones.

• Flat out refusal to send a refund for their inferior service or complete lack of service.

• Advertising harassment – bombarding the customer with continued emailed or texted ads.

• Extra charges on credit cards, sometimes double charging.

The best free option

Consumers should be especially wary of any Santa letter outfit that claims to work for free, with one significant exception which will be described momentarily.

Free Santa letter offers can come at a very dear price: your or your child’s personal information. Some of these scammers are mining for emails, names and any other private information they can acquire from trusting customers. Never let your guard down when it comes to protecting children’s identities, even from “Santa.”

A happy free option, however, does exist: The United States Postal Service’s Letters from Santa Program.

Since 1912 the USPS has provided letters to children with a real North Pole postmark on them (put on them by the Anchorage, Alaska post office. Search online for “USPS Santa letter” to get directed to their website for specific instructions. Don’t delay as the recommended date for mailing your child’s letter to Santa is December 7 this year.

Creative parent’s option: Channel your inner elf

It’s worth remembering that, except for the North Pole postmark, anyone can find ways to put together a Santa letter online for free. Many printable versions of attractive Santa stationary exist and can be used to compose a highly personalized letter to the children of your choice. (Here’s your chance to warn of Santa’s concern that your child is getting too much screen time or needs to be nicer to little sister!) The possibilities are limitless when you write that important letter yourself. Added benefit: no scammer is involved.

Checking it twice: the need to research Santa letter companies

If you do choose to pay a company to provide a letter, or other items as some do for your child, please remember to check them out thoroughly first. Search online for the company along with words like “complaints” or “reviews.” The risk of disappointment is a very real one as is the risk of an ID getting compromised. Don’t forget to look them up with BBB at bbb.org as well.

If you have issues or questions regarding offers of Santa letters, or other holiday-related concerns, contact your BBB at (800) 856-2417 or visit our website at bbb.org.