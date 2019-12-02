The Sumner County Moms group is kicking off the holiday season with a downtown Christmas parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

So far, there are six or seven entries in the parade, Amanda Ternes, founder and president of Sumner County Moms said. People can enter the parade for free and SCM would like to have all the entries by Friday, Dec. 6, but they will continue accepting entries until 9 a.m. Saturday Dec. 7, Ternes said.

Any business or organization wishing to enter the parade can contact Ternes by email at scmks2013@gmail.comor by phone at (785) 658-5930.

The line-up for the parade will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Third and Washington. Judging for first, second and third place entries will start at 9:30 a.m. A trophy shaped like a Christmas tree will be given to the first place winner, Ternes said. The parade will start at 10 a.m.

The parade route is from Third and Washington to Eighth and Washington. Ternes estimates the parade will last between 30 and 45 minutes.

“During the ‘80s and ‘90s, they had Christmas parades and they used to be real big and they just went away,” Ternes said.

It had been suggested that SCM bring Christmas parades back to the community and in 2014, the group revived them and have sponsored them every year since.

After the parade, there will be Christmas activities at Memorial Auditorium. Businesses and organizations will have booths set up. Be Creative toy store will have toys on display. Churches will serve hot chocolate and popcorn.

Chelsea McNeil, children’s librarian at Wellington Public Library, will read Christmas stories to children. There will be an area where children can write letters to Santa Claus and a place for them to get their pictures taken with Santa.

The activities usually end around 1 p.m., Ternes said.

“We’re kind of a family friendly town so I feel this is an event that really encompases all that,” Ternes said.

At 6 p.m., Saturday, the Wellington Lions Club will light a Christmas tree at Antler’s Lot on the corner of Seventh and Washington streets.

Also, from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, the Christmas Around the Town Home Tour will take place. Signature drinks and food will be served. The traditional home tour is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

Tickets can be purchased at State Farm Insurance, 116 W. Lincoln, or Shelter Insurance, 201 N. Washington.








