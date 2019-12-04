Kansas State kick returner Joshua Youngblood picked up a pair of conference honors while teammates Wyatt Hubert and Nick Lenners joined him as first-team picks Wednesday on the all-Big 12 team selected by league coaches.

Kansas had two first-team selections in sophomore running back Pooka Williams and senior offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji.

Youngblood, a true freshman from Tampa, Florida, was named special teams player of the year as well as a first-team kick returner. He finished the regular season with a nation-best three kickoff return touchdowns, the most recent in last Saturday's 24-17 victory over Iowa State.

Hubert, a sophomore defensive end from Shawnee Heights High School in Topeka, had 30 tackles, 12.5 for loss, with seven sacks. His sack total ranked second in the league, while his tackles for loss were eighth-most. His 11.5 career sacks are tied for second-most by a Wildcat entering his junior year.

Lenners, a sophomore from Lincoln, Nebraska, received first-team honors as a fullback, though he also served as a hybrid tight end in K-State's offense, paving the way for a Wildcat rushing attack that averaged 189 yards per game. He also had 13 catches for 163 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown against TCU.

KU's Williams, New Orleans native, was a repeat first-team pick at running back after registering his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season, joining James Sims (2012-13) as the only Jayhawks to do so. He finished with 1,061 yards and three touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 214 yards and two scores.

It was the first first-team recognition for Adeniji, from Garland, Texas, who started all 48 games in his KU career and helped the Jayhawks to their most productive offensive season in 10 years with 377.3 yards per game.

K-State also had a pair of second-team picks in senior offensive tackle Scott Frantz and senior punter Devin Anctil, who led the Big 12 with a 46-yard average, which ranks first in school history. Frantz has started all 50 games since the 2016 season opener at left tackle.

The conference offensive player of the year was Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, with Baylor tackle James Lynch picked as defensive player of the year. Oklahoma swept the newcomer of the year awards with quarterback Jalen Hurts on offense and LaRon Stokes on defense. The freshmen of the year were Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders and TCU defensive back Ar'Darius Washington.

Oklahoma's Creed Humphrey and West Virginia's Colton McKivitz were co-offensive linemen of the year and Baylor's Lync defensive lineman of the year.

Baylor's Matt Ruhle, who led the Bears to a tie for the conference regular-season title, was coach of the year.