After several days of unseasonably warm weather with highs approaching 60 degrees in the Topeka area, a cooler day is on tap Friday, as highs should only make it to the lower-40s.

A nice warm-up is in store for Saturday and Sunday, when highs should be in the mid-50s.

Then, another cold front rolls through the area, dropping high temperatures on Monday to the lower-40s and bringing with it a chance for rain and snow.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 42. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Tonight: Clear, with a low around 27. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

• Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Monday night: A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

• Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 38.

• Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

• Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.