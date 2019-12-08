Stuart Leigh and Judy Marie (Redd) Schrader of Hutchinson celebrated their 50th anniversary on Sept. 6, 2019.

They were married on Sept. 6, 1969, in St. John. They met at Fort Hays State University, where Stuart graduated with a Bachelors and Masters in Business and Economics. Judy graduated with a Bachelors in Business Education from Fort Hays State University, and then obtained a Masters in Business Administration and also a Masters in Guidance and Counseling from Kansas State University.

Their children are Stuart Andrew Schrader of Overland Park, and Allison Leigh (Nathan) Tonnies of Peoria, Illinois. They have one granddaughter, Hazzie Tonnies.

Stuart’s career included 35 years in the banking and financial services field. Judy taught business and travel and tourism at Hutchinson Community College, and has owned and operated International Tours and Cruises since 1984.

The entire family celebrated a week vacation at the Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos in November.