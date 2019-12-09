Look for falling temperatures during the day on Monday, as early-morning highs in the mid-40s will give way to the upper-20s by early evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A chance of rain and snow also is possible on Monday, according to the weather service.

Tuesday should be sunny with highs around 40 degrees.

A warmer day is on tap for Wednesday, as highs should make it to the mid- to upper-40s.

A dense fog advisory had been issued until 6 a.m. Monday for much of northeast Kansas, with visibility of a quarter- to a half-mile expected.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Patchy dense fog early Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a temperature falling to around 28 by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

• Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Calm wind.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

• Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

• Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

• Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

• Friday night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

• Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

• Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.