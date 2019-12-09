Josh Ancell, 26, is known to his friends and family as a strong young man looking toward the future. A hard worker, he was assistant, district manager of three Taco Bell stores. A loving father, he was building a portfolio for his two small children. He recently got engaged and bought a new car.

“This is a young man with his head on straight,” his mother, Linda Taylor, said.

Ancell was strong, things were going great in his life and his future looked bright, but recently his health took a bad turn.

He had just finished working the lunch rush at Taco Bell in Wellington when he got a headache, eye pain and became barely responsive. He was transported by friends to Sumner Community Hospital where a CT scan showed bleeding on his brain. While in the ER, Ancell started having seizures and was put on a ventilator to keep his airway open. Ancell was transported to Wesley Hospital in Wichita where he is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His family now knows he had a massive stroke, which doctors believe was caused by high blood pressure.

Ancell's fiancee, Katrina Hurley, started a Gofundme page to cover medical bills. Ancell does not have medical insurance. The goal is to raise $50,000. Donations can also be made by calling Taylor at (620) 262-6260 or Hurley at (253) 302-9301.

Taylor said Hurley is "struggling, but she's one of the bravest women I've ever met. She's been a solid rock for me and Josh."

It's especially hard for the family to deal with Ancell's condition during the holiday season.

"Josh is our Santa on Christmas morning, always hands out the gifts to everyone," his mother said. "He helps with the meal since it's getting harder for me to stand up for the entire cooking process. Just the thought of him not being able to join us is almost too much to bear."

For her, the best Christmas present would be her son making a full recovery.

It's too early to tell if Ancell will survive or how much he will recover, but there have been some positive signs, Taylor said. A couple of nights ago, he was on 100% oxygen. Now it's reduced to 30 percent so Ancell is nearly breathing on his own. He's moving his legs so it's clear he's not paralyzed. A nurse asked him to give the thumbs up sign if he could hear her and he did it. He also opened his eyes.

Ancell has two children from previous relationships - son, Jusdan, 3, and daughter, Jazreal, 2. They are staying at home with their mothers. Taylor's husband, Miron Taylor, is staying at home with the Taylor's two adopted children - Billie, 8, and Alan, 10.

Linda Taylor is keeping in contact with Ancell's six older siblings through Facebook messenger group chats. Currently, he cannot have visitors because the stimulation could cause Intracranial Pressure (ICP).

Taylor saw her son raise his thumb and open his eyes after she had watched her church - through Facebook live - pray for him.

"Nobody's ever going to convince me God's not here with him," Taylor said. "I feel like God's already working on him and holding him and keeping him close."