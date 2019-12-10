Bringing back a memory

By Jeff Guy







At last weekend’s Christmas parade, the crowd saw Santa and Mrs. Claus riding in a sleigh that had not been used in around 20 years.



The sleigh with wooden reindeer going upward had been ridden in Christmas parades past by a man who was known for more than 30 years as Santa Claus in Wellington. From 1952 to 1985, Ed Johnson dressed as Santa for every Christmas parade, business, elementary school and Christmas party in Wellington.

If you were a child in Wellington alive before 1985, you probably sat on his lap. Johnson made house calls, playing Santa at Wellington homes on Christmas Eve, beginning at 4 and ending at around 11 p.m.

Johnson suffered from a stroke in 1985 and died Feb. 1, 1989.

Shawnna Gore watched a YouTube video, “Wellington Here and Now,” about Ed Johnson playing Santa Claus. She saw a sleigh in the video and commented to her mother, “I need to find that sleigh.”

Her mother, June Scheufler, knew where the sleigh was - in a garage behind the American Legion Building. Johnson was a veteran of World War II and a member of the American Legion, and after his death, the family gave the sleigh to the legion, possibly because the people then portraying Santa and Mrs. Claus - Wayne and Ella Alexander - were legion members.

“That’s the Santa and Mrs. Claus I remember,” Gore said.

Gore made contact with family friend, Dave Carroll, a veteran and a member of the legion and they went before the legion board and got approval for Gore to use the sleigh.

Friends from the Lions Club helped her clean the sleigh and Linda Chase, ag teacher at Wellington High School, let them store it in a trailer. Industrial Arts teacher Ryan Elder and his students made repairs to the reindeer.

This year, Dana Anderson and Lisa Vargas, portraying Santa and Mrs. Claus, rode in the sleigh in the recently revived Christmas parade.

“Through the 80s till the mid ‘90s, Wellington had a Christmas parade every year,” Gore said. “Then it just kind of got sporadic. Through the late ‘90s and early 2000s, it was hit and miss.”

When Annarose White became the Wellington Chamber of Commerce director in 2015, she brought back the Christmas parades and they have been going ever since. For the past two years, Sumner County Moms have organized the Christmas parades.

Gore said the best thing about bringing this piece of history back to life in Wellington was seeing the reactions of the children.

“It was so nice to take my childhood memory and bring it back so kids can see it,” she said. “And it’s my hope that the sleigh will be in every Christmas parade from now on.”

Cutline: Santa and Mrs. Claus ride in a sleigh for the first time in around 20 years. Photo by Makenzie Guy







