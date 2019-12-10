A 41-year-old Topeka man was arrested Tuesday morning after a standoff that ended peacefully, police said.

Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center began receiving reports of a domestic disturbance in the 4100 block of S.W. Shenandoah Road about 5:45 a.m.

The suspect then drove to a residence in the 6200 block of S.W. 26th Court. Koenen said the Topeka Police Department's response team and crisis negotiators went to the address and began speaking with the man, who surrendered peacefully about three hours later.

Koenen said the man, Michael L. Stringfield, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with domestic battery and interference with law enforcement.

The residence on S.W. 26th Court is on a cul-de-sac immediately west of S.W. Villa West Drive. During the standoff, no through traffic was allowed on S.W. 25th between Wanamaker Road on the east and Kingsrow Road on the west, and S.W. Villa West Drive was closed between 25th and 27th streets.

Several area residents who arrived in the area where the standoff was occurring were told they couldn't go to their homes until the situation had been resolved. Others who lived in the neighborhood were allowed to exit the area by driving around police vehicles that were blocking the streets.