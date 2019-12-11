The Wellington Crusaders found themselves on the victorious side on Tuesday night inside Crusader Gymnasium. The Crusaders overcame a fourth quarter deficit to beat Chaparral 54-49.

The Crusaders improve to 1-0 on the season with the victory.

““We had some first game jitters coming out of the gate,” Wellington head coach Eric Adams said.

Tanner Meyer was the star for the Crusaders. The junior lit up the Roadrunners for 27 points. It was not all as easy as 27 points in high school may sound. The Crusaders fell behind 9-2 to start the game, but Wellington closed the quarter on a bit of a run, cutting it to 11-8 after one.

The run would continue for the Crusaders. They would grab a 17-15 lead with 2:30 to go until the break.

Wellington would hold a 21-19 lead at the break.

Chaparral would hit a three coming out of halftime, giving the Roadrunners the lead but the fight in Wellington never quit. They would have a response for every time the Roadrunners found themselves making a move.

Being down 41-39, Wellington turned to freshman Banks Hinshaw, who hit bucket and followed it up by hitting a three-pointer to give the Crusaders the lead for good.

The Crusaders were able to fend off the Roadrunners last second foul attempts to secure the victory.

“We defended and rebounded well,” Adams said.

Wellington will play at Pratt on Tuesday night with a chance to play Cheney for the Cheney Classic Championship at 3 p.m. in Cheney on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Chaparral – 11; 8; 15; 13 – 47

Wellington – 8; 13; 11; 21 --53

Wellington – Meyer 27, J. Wright 10, Hinshaw 5, Long 4, B.Wright 3, Fairbanks 2, Soles 2.

Chaparral – M. Atkins 15, J. Swartz 11, J. Wootenn 11, K. Harding 6, K. Francis 2, R. Atkins 2.





