Young actors to present holiday season plays

By Jeff Guy







The Wellington Children’s Theater, in affiliation with Wellington Community Theater, will bring two one-act Christmas plays to the stage this weekend.







The plays, “The Mission,” by Karen Jones, and “Everyone’s Christmas Story,” by Kara Wilkins, will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 14 and 15 at Memorial Hall Auditorium. Tickets are $5 for adults and students and free for children under 5. The theater is asking that people bring one non-perishable food item to be given to the local food bank.







In the first play, “The Mission,” the child actors portray angels having a meeting to discuss the savior being missing. They try to find him and chaos ensues.







In the second play, “Everyone’s Christmas Story,” a writer tries to put a different spin on the Christmas story. The characters who come on stage represent the characters in her imagination.

There are 10 actors in the first play and 19 in the second play with several of the young actors playing parts in both plays. The kids range in age from 10 to 18.

Kimberly Harriger is directing “The Mission” and her husband, Darick Hariger, is directing “Everyone’s Christmas Story.”

“We always try to find a part for any kid who auditions,” Kimberly Harriger said. “We want to give them a chance to be on stage. Adults is a different story.”

The actors and their roles in “The Mission” are: Dalee Strange as Miranda, Jessie Calhoun as Jillian, Alex Zani as Thomas, Makenna Wylie as Ariel, Colton Strange as Marcus, Jess Kenemore as Gloria, Audrey Page as Houston, Rachel Ewing as Estelle, Joey Page as Barnabas and Myla Gallegos as Celeste.

Actors and their roles in “Everyone’s Christmas Story” are: Lizzie Harriger as the writer, Colton Strange as the shepherd, Lorei Stafford as the host angel, Joey Page as Vaudevillian 1, Noah Schmitz as Vaudevillian 2, Benji Page as Vaudevillian 3, Alex Zani as the devil, Jessica Kenemore as Mom, Rachel Ewing as Mary, Emmy YoNash as Young Mary, Jessie Calhoun as Teen Mary, Phillip Starnes as Joseph, Hunter Lough as Herod, Joey Page as Crony 1, Noah Schmitz as Crony 2, Alaina Lough as Crony 3, Audrey Page as Gaspar, Makenna Wylie as Melchior and Avery YoNash as Balthazar and Brody Lough.