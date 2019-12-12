Tuesday’s games

PREP GIRLS

Moundridge Classic

Inman 40, Moundridge 25

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge High School girls’ basketball team opened play in the Moundridge Classic with a 40-25 loss to Inman Tuesday.

Inman led 19-14 at the half and 29-21 after three quarters.

Reagan Brake led the 2-0 Teutons with 10 points.

Kourtney Kaufman led Moundridge with eight points.

Moundridge is 1-1 and plays Lyons at 7 p.m. Thursday.

INMAN (2-0) — Froese 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Mclain 0 0-0 1, 0; Schroeder 2 2-3 1, 4; Welch 0 0-0 0, 0; Martisko 2 1-2 1, 5; Brake 4 2-3 3, 10; Rainey 1 5-6 2, 7; Mauer 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Hurley 0 0-0 0, 0; Harman 0 2-2 4, 2; Neufeld 2 0-1 0, 4; TOTALS 11 (2) 12-16 14, 40.

MOUNDRIDGE (1-1) — Er.Durst 2 3-4 3, 7; Al.Durst 0 0-0 0, 0; Em.Durst 0 0-0 0, 0; #13 0 0-0 3, 0; Stucky 0 1-4 4, 1; Kaufman 1 (1) 3-4 1, 8; Elmore 1 0-0 3, 2; Eichelberger 0 7-8 2, 7; Blough 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 4 (1) 14-20 16, 25.

Inman;10;9;10;11;—40

Moundridge;3;11;7;4;—25

Hillsboro 47, Lyons 33

LYONS — Ramirez 4, Konda 3, C.Belote 4, Head 11, Jaimes 4, Stover 7.

HILLSBORO — Werth 12, Funk 7, Kleiner 11, Ediger 2, Saunders 7, Hefley 6, Weisbeck 2.

Lyons;10;2;6;15;—33

Hillsboro;7;8;12;20;—47

Marion Classic

W.Homeschool 72, P-Burns 23

MARION — The Peabody-Burns girls’ basketball team lost to the Wichita Warriors Tuesday in the Marion Classic.

The Warriors led 35-13 at the half.

Kiara Smith scored 20 points for the 5-0 Warriors, followed by Tyana Walker with 14 and Erin Mellinger with 12.

Anna Eldridge led Peabody-Burns with 14 points.

Peabody-Burns ends pool play at 4 p.m. Thursday against Berean Academy.

PEABODY-BURNS (0-2) — Eldridge 4 (1) 3-4 0, 14; Hauck 1 1-4 4, 3; Clark 0 0-0 4, 0; Davis 0 0-0 0, 0; Spencer 1 2-2 0, 4; Goossen 0 0-0 0, 0; Cooper 0 0-0 1, 0; Eden 0 0-2 2, 0; Stucky 1 0-2 0, 2; Moore 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 7 (1) 6-14 13, 23.

WICHITA HOMESCHOOL (5-0) — Smith 9 2-4 0, 20; Nordberg 2 0-0 0, 4; Jenkins 4 0-0 1, 8; Schoney 0 0-0 1, 0; Hall 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Watchous 1 0-1 2, 2; Walker 5 (1) 2-5 3, 12; Mellinger 5 2-5 3, 12; Kelley 3 1-4 0, 7; Merrill 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTALS 30 (2) 6-16 13, 72.

P-Burns;8;5;19;0;—23

W.Homeschool;21;14;18;19;—72

Bluebird Classic

H.Cent.Chr. 46, Goessel 22

GOESSEL — The Hutchinson Central Christian girls reached the finals of the Goessel Bluebird Classic with a 46-22 win over host Goessel Tuesday.

Central Christian finishes pool play 2-0 and faces Little River at 6 p.m. Saturday.

A 22-7 second quarter put Central up 32-14 at the half.

Josie Ibarra led 3-0 Central with 12 points.

Elizabeth Schmucker led Goessel with nine points.

Goessel, 0-2, hosts Burrton at 7 p.m. Friday with the winner advancing to the third-place game.

HUTCHINSON CENTRAL CHRISTIAN (3-0) — Mead 1 0-0 2, 2; Ibarra 3 (2) 0-0 2, 12; L.Kauffman 1 2-2 2, 4; K.Kauffman 2 2-3 1, 6; Shank 0 0-0 4, 0; Hagan 3 0-0 1, 6; Bartlett 2 3-4 1, 7; Lambert 3 3-4 2, 9; Bateman 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 15 (2) 10-13 14, 46.

GOESSEL (0-2) — Spurlin 0 0-0 0, 0; Graber 0 0-0 1, 0; Flaming 0 0-0 2, 0; Schmucker 1 (1) 4-4 2, 9; Unruh 1 0-0 3, 2; Guhr 0 0-2 0, 0; Herrel 2 0-4 2, 4; Alderfer 1 1-2 4, 3; McCombs 0 0-0 0, 0; Zogleman 2 0-0 1, 4; TOTALS 7 (1) 5-12 15, 22.

H.Cent.Chr.;10;22;10;4;—46

Goessel;7;7;2;6;—22

Little Rv. 40, Can-Gal. 35

CANTON-GALVA — Moddelmog 22, Peterson 4, Craig 9.

LITTLE RIVER — Bergkamp 6, Barta 2, Renken 5, McBride 15, Boughman 8, Eberle 2, Bruce 2.

Can-Gal.;8;11;11;5;—35

Little Rv.;7;11;9;13;—40

PREP BOYS

Moundridge Classic

Inman 40, Moundridge 36

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat boys opened play in the Moundridge Classic with a 40-36 loss to rival Inman Tuesday.

Moundridge led 14-12 after the first quarter, but was outscored 5-0 in the second quarter. Down by one after three quarters, Moundridge was outscored 12-9 in the fourth.

Kolby Blank led 2-0 Inman with 40 points. Brady Helms led Moundridge with 22 points.

“Other than Brady Helms, we didn't find a way to score and until someone steps up to create offense we are going to struggle,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “I was disappointed that we didn't do a better job on the boards. We got caught out of position and gave up multiple second chance opportunities. That shouldn't and can't happen with this group. But we still had a chance to win. We will find out how this team can manufacture points. A lot of upside with this group. They will continue to work hard and make progress to get where we want to be.”

Moundridge, 1-1, plays Lyons at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

INMAN (2-0) — Doerksen 2 (1) 2-3 1, 9; Johnson 0 (2) 1-2 3, 7; Konrade 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Ke.Blank 2 0-1 2, 4; Ko.Blank 0 (2) 4-7 1, 10; Carter 2 1-2 0, 5; Mannebach 0 0-0 0, 0; Brunk 0 0-0 0, 0; Thiessen 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 7 (6) 8-15 10, 40.

MOUNDRIDGE (1-1) — Wddel 1 0-2 1, 2; L.Kaufman 1 0-0 3, 2; Unruh 2 (1) 0-0 3, 7; Schlosser 0 1-2 2, 1; D.Kaufman 1 0-0 4, 2; Helms 10 2-2 2, 22; Churchill 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 15 (1) 3-6 15, 36.

Inman;12;5;11;12;—40

Moundridge;14;0;13;9;—36

Lyons 52, Hillsboro 45

Scoring not available.

Douglass Classic

Sedgwick 48, Belle Pl. 42

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal girls edged Belle Plaine 48-42 Tuesday in the Douglass Classic.

Down 25-17 at the half, Sedgwick took the lead with an 18-3 third quarter.

Emma Rogers scored 14 points for Sedgwick. Camryn McGinn added 12.

Cheyenne Cooper scored 17 points for 1-2 Belle Plaine. Airalyn Frame added 11.

Sedgwick is 2-1 and plays Fredonia Thursday in Douglass.

BELLE PLAINE (1-2) — Karagrinds 1 0-0 5, 2; Cooper 5 (2) 1-3 2, 17; Bohannan 1 3-6 4, 5; Hunter 1 0-0 4, 2; Hilton 0 0-0 0, 0; Mowdy 2 1-2 5, 5; Walker 0 0-0 0, 0; Frame 2 (2) 1-2 3, 11; Reynolds 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 12 (4) 6-13 23, 42.

SEDGWICK (2-1) — Rogers 4 6-10 2, 14; Atwill 0 0-0 0, 0; Scarlett 0 (1) 0-1 0, 3; McGinn 5 2-9 3, 12; Zerger 3 2-6 3, 8; Lacey 1 (1) 2-4 4, 7; Werner 2 0-0 2, 4; TOTALS 15 (2) 12-30 14, 48.

Belle Pl.;13;12;3;14;—42

Sedgwick;8;9;18;13;—48

Tri-County Classic

Halstead 66, Ell-Saline 23

BROOKVILLE — The Halstead Dragons opened play in the Tri-County Classic with a 66-23 win over Ell-Saline Tuesday in Brookville.

Halstead led 47-18 at the half.

Cameron Kohr led Halstead with 20 points. Lakin Farmer added 18.

Halstead is 2-0 and hosts Bennington Thursday.

HALSTEAD (2-0) — Kohr 5 (1) 7-9 2, 20; Farmer 7 4-5 4, 18; Propst 2 1-2 2, 3; Drake 2 2-2 3, 6; A.Radke 1 (1) 2-4 2, 7; I.Radke 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Davis 0 0-0 0, 0; Davison 1 0-0 0, 2; Horn 0 0-0 2, 0; Moates 0 0-0 1, 0; Swift 1 1-2 2, 3; TOTALS 20 (3) 17-24 20, 66.

ELL-SALINE (0-2) — Streinbruck 0 (1) 0-0 4, 3; Morrical 2 (1) 2-4 4, 9; Bradley 0 0-1 3, 0; Caswell 0 1-3 1, 1; Kern 0 0-1 0, 0; Calzada Villa 0 0-0 4, 0; Underwood 3 1-1 2, 7; Wilson 0 1-2 4, 1; Peterson 1 0-2 0, 2; TOTALS 6 (2) 5-14 22, 23.

Halstead;19;28;15;4;—62

Ell-Saline;11;7;3;2;—23

Marion Classic

W.Homeschool 86, P-Burns 45

MARION — The Wichita Homeschool boys outscored Peabody-Burns 45-6 from 3-point range to claim an 86-45 win Tuesday in the Marion Classic.

Wichita Homeschool led 50-27 at the half.

Seth Peffly led 2-0 Wichita Homeschool with 28 points. Ethan Mefford scored 22 and Roman Greenman scored 11.

Rocco Weerts led Peabody-Burns with 12 points.

Peabody-Burns, 0-2, plays Berean Academy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to end pool play.

PEABODY-BURNS (0-2) — Wedd 0 0-0 0, 0; Hauck 1 2-4 4, 4; Young 3 0-0 1, 6; Reynolds 2 3-4 1, 7; Weerts 3 (2) 0-0 2, 12; Partridge 1 0-2 0, 2; Scott 1 0-2 0, 2; Lett 0 0-0 0, 0; Smith 1 0-0 1, 2; VanCuren 1 2-2 2, 4; Caldwell 3 0-1 0, 6; Parks 0 0-0 3, 0; TOTALS 16 (2) 7-15 14, 45.

WICHITA HOMESCHOOL (2-0) — Mefford 1 (6) 2-2 2, 22; Greenman 3 (1) 2-2 3, 11; Day 0 0-0 3, 0; Peffly 5 (5) 3-3 1, 28; Day 2 0-0 0, 4; Lallement 3 2-6 3, 8; Tibbits 2 0-0 0, 4; Blevins 0 (3) 0-0 3, 9; TOTALS 16 (15) 9-13 13, 86,

P-Burns;12;15;13;5;—45

W.Homeschool;26;24;19;17;—86

Bluebird Classic

Goessel 49, H.Cent.Chr. 46

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebird boys opened play in the Goessel Classic with a 49-46 win over Hutchinson Central Christian Tuesday.

Central led 27-24 at the half and 39-33 after three quarters.

Dylan Lindeman led Goessel with with 17 points. Jacob Hagewood added 14 points.

Goessel is 1-1 and hosts Burrton at 8:30 p.m. Friday. A win for Goessel puts the Bluebirds in the finals.

HUTCHINSON CENTRAL CHRISTIAN (2-1) — Coon 0 (2) 0-0 4, 6; C.Yoder 1 0-0 3, 2; Losew 2 1-4 1, 5; Hall 1 (4) 4-4 2, 18; Ibarra 7 1-3 1, 15; TOTALS 11 (6) 6-11 11, 46.

GOESSEL (1-1) — Zogelman 2 0-0 0, 4; Schmidt 1 0-0 2, 2; Hiebert 3 0-0 2, 6; Hagewood 5 (1) 1-4 3, 14; Lindeman 7 3-5 3, 17; Wuest 2 0-0 1, 4; Duerksen 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 21 (1) 4-9 11, 49.

H.Cent.Chr.;14;13;12;7;—46

Goessel;13;11;9;16;—49

Little Rv. 58, Can-Gal.20

CANTON-GALVA — Struber 6, Colgin 9, Darrah 2, Maltbie 3, Collins 2.

LITTLE RIVER — Richardson 1, Rolfs 5, Lafferty 14, Garrison 28, Konen 6, Mante 3.

Can-Gal.;3;5;11;1;—20

Little Rv.;21;21;13;3;—58

Douglass Classic

Belle Pl. 55, Sedgwick 44

SEDGWICK — Austin Hilton scored 23 points to lead the Belle Plaine Dragon boys past Sedgwick 55-44 Tuesday in the Douglass Classic in Sedgwick.

Belle Plane led 22-18 at the half.

Tim Bible added 11 points for the 3-0 Dragons.

Mason Lacey led Sedgwick with 19 points. Kale Schroeder added 11.

Sedgwick, 1-2, plays Fredonia Thursday in Douglass.

BELLE PLAINE (3-0) — Stephenson 2 0-0 0, 4; Carriker 0 0-1 4, 0; Bible 0 (2) 2-2 3, 8; Weisman 3 3-4 4, 9; Bible 3 5-6 4, 11; Henning 0 0-0 0, 0; Hilton 3 (4) 5-7 5, 23; TOTALS 11 (6) 15-20 21, 55.

SEDGWICK (1-2) — Crumrine 0 (1) 1-2 4, 4; Stucky 0 0-0 2, 0; Lacey 7 5-6 1, 19; Schroeder 4 3-4 4, 11; Hoffsommer 0 (1) 3-6 1, 6; Brown 1 0-0 1, 2; Shepherd 0 0-0 4, 0; Tillman 1 0-0 5, 2; TOTALS 13 (2) 12-18 23, 44.

Belle Pl.;5;17;14;19;—55

Sedgwick;4;14;9;17;—44