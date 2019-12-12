Forecasters are calling for a cloudy, windy day on Thursday in the Topeka area with highs in the mid-50s.

Winds out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph are expected, though gusts of up to 35 mph are possible. Winds should taper off during the day.

Highs in the mild-50s also are expected Friday before a cold front moves into the area, dropping highs on Saturday to around 36 degrees.

Sunday should see highs only around 30 degrees with a chance for snow.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

• Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

• Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

• Sunday: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

• Sunday night: A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 20.

• Monday: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

• Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 37.

• Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 41.